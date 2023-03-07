Osun monarch asks Buhari to direct CBN to respect court order

The Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi, yesterday appealed to President Muhammad Buhari to influence the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to respect the Supreme Court judgement on recirculation of old naira notes. Oluwo, who described the presidency and CBN silence as grievous affront that could turn the judiciary to a paperweight arm of government, lamenting the sufferings of Nigerians in the face of naira scarcity, urging the government to be sensitive to people’s pains. He feared that continuous silence of the Federal Government and the CBN will not only heighten the starvation inflicted on Nigerians, but will also dampen the country’s economy. Oba Akanbi begged President Muhammad Buhari to instruct the CBN on old naira notes recirculation as guaranteed by the apex court. A statement by Oluwo through his press secretary, Alli Ibraheem, further reads “There is need by the federal government to respect the sanctity of judiciary by respecting the Supreme Court judgement on the new naira note recirculation. “Nigerians are suffering. I appeal to President Muhammad Buhari for a review of the naira policy to restore the hope in the judiciary.”
