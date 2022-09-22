Osun monarch begs Oyetola over Osogbo-Iwo-Ibadan Road

The Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi, yesterday appealed to the Osun State government to commence the reconstruction of the Osogbo-Iwo-Ibadan road. Oluwo described the road as the life wire of Osun State in terms of road networks, adding that its neglect had done a lot of economic harm to the state. While commending the governor for his readiness, the monarch called on politicians to stop politicising development, adding that rehabilitating theroad isakinto re-awakeningthecommercial and bilateral relationship between Osun and Oyo states. Oba Akanbi commended Osun and Oyo state governments for the bilateral understanding that aided the approval by the two states, noting also that its reconstruction would in no small way ameliorate passengers’ plight and boost the economy of the two states. He said no patriot of the two states will consider such a project of monumental benefit as a wasteful project, urging politicians to stop politicising development. He lamented the deplorable state of the road, saying further that some traders are now avoiding Osun State because of the Osogbo-Iwo- Ibadan road network.

