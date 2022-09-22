Osun monarch begs Oyetola over Osogbo-Iwo-Ibadan Road

The Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi, yesterday appealed to the Osun State government to commence the reconstruction of the Osogbo-Iwo-Ibadan road. Oluwo described the road as the life wire of Osun State in terms of road networks, adding that its neglect had done a lot of economic harm to the state. While commending the governor for his readiness, the monarch called on politicians to stop politicising development, adding that rehabilitating theroad isakinto re-awakeningthecommercial and bilateral relationship between Osun and Oyo states. Oba Akanbi commended Osun and Oyo state governments for the bilateral understanding that aided the approval by the two states, noting also that its reconstruction would in no small way ameliorate passengers’ plight and boost the economy of the two states. He said no patriot of the two states will consider such a project of monumental benefit as a wasteful project, urging politicians to stop politicising development. He lamented the deplorable state of the road, saying further that some traders are now avoiding Osun State because of the Osogbo-Iwo- Ibadan road network.
Related Articles
Buhari to sign MoUs with Turkey
Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was scheduled to begin a two-day visit to Nigeria yesterday. According to a release by presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, Erdogan was expected to be accompanied by his wife, Emine, from Angola. He is expected to depart the country for Togo after the visit. In the course of the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Explosion at Nigerian oil vessel sparks fears of major spill
A vessel with a storage capacity of two million barrels of oil has exploded off the coast of southern Nigeria’s Delta state, raising fears of an environmental disaster and concerns about the fate of its crew. Shebah Exploration & Production Company Ltd (SEPCOL) said on Thursday that flames had engulfed the Trinity Spirit following […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
COVID-19 Status: I can’t hand over to my deputy, he’s a threat –Akeredolu
•I’m not bothered, I’ve been sidelined before now –Deputy gov •12 aspirants obtain APC nomination forms for N258m Following the isolation of the Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, due to Covid-19 related illness, tongues had been wagging in the state, on whether the state helmsman should have handed over to his deputy, Agboola Ajayi, or […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)