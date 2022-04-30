News

Osun monarch disagrees with Adeleke, PDP over plan to upgrade Ilesa College of Education to university

Posted on Author By Ayobami Agboola, Osogbo Comment(0)

The Owa Obokun of Ijesha land, Osun State, Oba (Dr.) Gabriel Aromolaran has disagreed with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its governorship candidate in the state, Senator Ademola Adeleke over his promise upgrade the College of Education Ilesha to a university if he is elected as governor.

Leaders of the PDP in the state and its guber candidate, Senator Adeleke on Thursday visited the Owa Obokun in his palace for royal blessing ahead of Osun 2022 guber election. A former chairman of the PDP in the state and the Director-General of Adeleke campaign, Sunday Bisi said during the visit that, “Osun is not in good condition. What is important to Ijesha is establishing a university, I won’t comment on the upgrade that Oyetola announced, but I will tell you that during the administration of the PDP in the state be tween 2003 and 2010, the day we announced that we will establish a university was the day we laid the foundation.

Osun State University is one of the best today with six campuses. We never played politics with establishing a university nor announce in vain.” In his comment, Senator Adeleke disclosed that he visited the king to receive royal blessing and promised to establish a university in Ilesha if elected as governor in the July 16, 2022 election. He said, “Osun is suffering too much; we are tired of promise and fail.

The road is bad, it is even worse in Ilesha Senatorial District. When we are coming to the palace the people thronged out to meet us lamenting that they are suffering. The roads in Ilesha are bad even the road that led to the palace is in bad condition.” He noted that, “In 2018, I talked about providing a university for Ijesha people, when I raised it, they said they will also do it.

 

