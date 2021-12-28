Osun monarch lauds Oyetola’s move to diversify economy153

The Alakola of Ikola-Ijesa in Atakumosa West Local Government Area of Osun State, Oba Festus Adeyemi, yesterday commended Governor Gboyega Oyetola for his efforts at diversifying the state’s economy through mining. Oba Adeyemi noted that the financial growth from gold mining in the state would outshine the over- reliance of the nation’s economy on crude exports. The traditional ruler made the remarks at an engagement organised by Osun State’s Civic Engagement Centre at Ikola-Ijesa. He commended Oyetola for minimising illegal gold mining in Osun State.

He said with current efforts at sanitising the gold sector would soon be better than crude oil as a revenue earner. “I commend the governor for taking mining from artisanal level to the corporate level with the involvement of private sector players coming for exploration and exportation.

“This will have a positive effect on the economy of the state because with the current efforts of the governor gold will be our own oil in Osun State in the next few years. “Our state will be known for its major supply of gold in Nigeria and around the world,’’ he said. Oba Adeyemi also commended the governor’s efforts in the areas of health, infrastructure, agriculture and education. Responding, Mr Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, special adviser on civic engagement to Governor Oyetola said Osun State has large deposits of solid minerals such as gold, lead, zinc, quartz and feldspar.

