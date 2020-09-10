News

Osun monarch seeks withdrawal of cases against Police College

An Osun State traditional ruler, Orangun of Ila kingdom, Oba Wahab Oyedotun yesterday appealed to non-native farmers in the town whose lands were used for the construction of Police Mobile College to withdraw cases initiated against the Federal Government or vacate the town with immediate effect. Oba Oyedotun, who said that if indigenes had agreed with the decision of the community to give the land for free, why must about 600 non-indigenes instituted a case against the government for compensation on the said land?

He said: “We use this opportunity to inform all non-natives who are in court to withdraw their claims against the government, otherwise we will have no alternative than to evict them from our land as their holdings on our land are not in perpetuity.” Oba Oyedotun went on: “Any non-native who cannot abide by our decision is free to leave our town or be ready to be declared enemy of the town.

“We are aware of the fact that some people numbering about 600 present themselves as new claimants to additional compensation in court and we dissociate ourselves from these claims and Ila- Orangun indigenes will see actions of the alleged farmers intentionally calculated to forestall the economic development of the town and scare potential investors.”

