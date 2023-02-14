Osun monarch urges politicians to engage in issue-based campaign

The Olowu of Kuta Kingdom in Osun State, Dr Hammed Oyelude (Tegbosun III), has appealed to politicians vying for key positions in the country to engage in issuebased campaigns, rather than heating up the polity. Oyelude gave the charge while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) yesterday in Osogbo. He said politicians needed to shun malignant campaigns of name-calling, bad-mouthing and calumny against their opponents, which would go a long way in ensuring a peaceful election. “I want to appeal to politicians to shun any form of violence capable of truncating the coming general election. “Also, there have been several engagements of key stakeholders in the country by the electoral umpire all in a bid to ensure a credible election before, during and after the poll,” Oyelude said.
