An Osun State traditional ruler, the Olowu of Owu-Kuta in Ayedire Local Government area of the state, Oba Adekunle Oyelude Makama, Tegbosun 111, yesterday charged Nigerians to always shun sectionalism and segregation capable of causing disharmony amongst them.

The traditional ruler, who made the charge in a statement made available to newsmen in Osogbo, said that it was only in unification and oneness of the people in the country that remarkable achievements would be recorded.

