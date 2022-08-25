Osun monarchs cry out over dilapidated Ibadan/Iwo/Osogbo road

Traditional rulers in Osun West yesterday appealed to Governor Adegboyega Oyetola and his counterpart from Oyo state Seyi Makinde to come to their aid over the dilapidated conditions of the Ibadan/Iwo/Osogbo road. The monarchs, who thronged the palace of the Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi, in their numbers urged the governors to reconstruct the dilapidated road to maximiSe their time and duly harness possibilities for business development in the area. Speaking at a press conference addressed by the Oluwo on behalf of other 15 monarchs in the10 local government areas, the traditional rulers, said the conditions of the road calls for urgent attention of the Osun State Government.
Report: Nigeria overtakes Iraq as country with highest number of IS attacks
Nigeria now has the highest number of attacks by the Islamic State (IS), according to Jihad Analytics, a consultancy company which processes data on global and cyber jihad. According the report, half of the attacks claimed by IS since the beginning of 2022 were in Africa, while the Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP), […]
Nigerian civil service obsolete, moribund – Ex-SSG
Former Secretary to Ebonyi State Government and Governorship candidate of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Professor Bernard Odoh, yesterday disclosed that Nigeria civil service has become obsolete and moribund, saying it needs total re-engineering to work again. Addressing journalists in Abakaliki, the state capital, Odoh opined that until the core structural issue was addressed in […]
California varsity in $250m payout for gynaecologist’s sex abuse
The University of California has agreed to pay nearly $250m (£185m) to over 200 women who allege they were sexually assaulted by a campus gynaecologist. Multiple women accuse the university’s Los Angeles site (UCLA) of deliberately hiding James Heaps’ alleged sexual abuse of patients, reports the BBC. Heaps was based at the UCLA student […]
