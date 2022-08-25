News

Osun monarchs cry out over dilapidated Ibadan/Iwo/Osogbo road

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola Comment(0)

Traditional rulers in Osun West yesterday appealed to Governor Adegboyega Oyetola and his counterpart from Oyo state Seyi Makinde to come to their aid over the dilapidated conditions of the Ibadan/Iwo/Osogbo road. The monarchs, who thronged the palace of the Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi, in their numbers urged the governors to reconstruct the dilapidated road to maximiSe their time and duly harness possibilities for business development in the area. Speaking at a press conference addressed by the Oluwo on behalf of other 15 monarchs in the10 local government areas, the traditional rulers, said the conditions of the road calls for urgent attention of the Osun State Government.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Report: Nigeria overtakes Iraq as country with highest number of IS attacks

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Nigeria now has the highest number of attacks by the Islamic State (IS), according to Jihad Analytics, a consultancy company which processes data on global and cyber jihad. According the report, half of the attacks claimed by IS since the beginning of 2022 were in Africa, while the Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP), […]
News

Nigerian civil service obsolete, moribund – Ex-SSG

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya

Former Secretary to Ebonyi State Government and Governorship candidate of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Professor Bernard Odoh, yesterday disclosed that Nigeria civil service has become obsolete and moribund, saying it needs total re-engineering to work again. Addressing journalists in Abakaliki, the state capital, Odoh opined that until the core structural issue was addressed in […]
News

California varsity in $250m payout for gynaecologist’s sex abuse

Posted on Author Reporter

  The University of California has agreed to pay nearly $250m (£185m) to over 200 women who allege they were sexually assaulted by a campus gynaecologist. Multiple women accuse the university’s Los Angeles site (UCLA) of deliberately hiding James Heaps’ alleged sexual abuse of patients, reports the BBC. Heaps was based at the UCLA student […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica