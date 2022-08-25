Osun monarchs cry out over dilapidated Ibadan/Iwo/Osogbo road

Traditional rulers in Osun West yesterday appealed to Governor Adegboyega Oyetola and his counterpart from Oyo state Seyi Makinde to come to their aid over the dilapidated conditions of the Ibadan/Iwo/Osogbo road. The monarchs, who thronged the palace of the Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi, in their numbers urged the governors to reconstruct the dilapidated road to maximiSe their time and duly harness possibilities for business development in the area. Speaking at a press conference addressed by the Oluwo on behalf of other 15 monarchs in the10 local government areas, the traditional rulers, said the conditions of the road calls for urgent attention of the Osun State Government.

