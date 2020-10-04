Osun moves to boost revenue

The Osun state Government has assured of its commitment to boost the state’s revenue profile for socio-economic growth. Osun Commissioner for Finance, Mr Bola Oyebamiji gave the assurance during a meeting with officials of the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMFAC) who were in the state on two day sensitization tour.

Oyebamiji said that the present administration will do everything possible to ensure that more revenue accrues to the state without unnecessarily heaping more burdens on its populace.

He noted that the Governor Gboyega Oyetola led administration remained resolute to bring out the best in all sectors in order to drive up the revenue profile of the state.

Speaking further, the Commissioner said the state government is ready to collaborate maximally with any positive minded agencies of government, private organisations, and individuals to ensure that more revenue accrues to it without unnecessarily putting hardship on the people

