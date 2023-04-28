Osun moves to reconstruct failed bridges, culverts

Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke has ordered the immediate reconstruction of failed bridges and culverts. The Oke-Onitea junction bridge in Osogbo, the river crossing on the Shasha-UNIOSUN road, and a bridge along Abass Road in Ede, as well as the failed culvert at Kajola Akile along Moro/Campus road in Ile-Ife, are to be fixed. The culvert, according to residents, has been in a state of disrepair for about 17 years and has been neglected by previous administrations in the state owing to the fact that it is on a Federal Government road. The state government is not happy that the conditions of the structures have made life difficult for commuters. However, touched by an accident that occurred at the culvert about three weeks ago where a car fell off the culvert according to an eyewitness, the governor ordered the immediate reconstruction of the failed structure without delay.
