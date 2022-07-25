Islam

Osun Muslim Community commences weeklong 1444AH Hijrah celebration

Ayobami Agboola, Osogbo

 

Ayobami Agboola, Osogbo

The Osun State Muslim Community (OSMC), on Sunday, kicked off the celebration of the upcoming Islamic new year, Hijrah 1444AH.

The new year begins on Saturday, the first day of Muharram which is the first month of the new year (Hijrah 1444AH).

Part of the programmes to celebrate the new year is a colloquium titled, ‘Good Governance: Fulcrum of Transformation; Islamic View’ which holds Monday at the OSMC Secretariat, by 10am.

Also, a Qur’an competition will also hold on Tuesday at the Secretariat while a Jumat Service will be held at Osogbo Central Mosque on Friday.

The grand finale of the celebration will take place on Saturday with a public lecture on: ‘Islam and Politics In A Multi-Religious Setting”.

The lecture will be delivered by Prof. AbdulFattah Makinde from the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife.

Addressing a press conference on Sunday, the President of the community, Alhaji Mustafa Olawuyi, said the programme is mainly to sensitise the Muslims on the importance of Hijrah Calendar.

 

Reporter

