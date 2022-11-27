Osun: New era begins as Adeleke takes the mantle

As Senator Ademola Adeleke assumes office as Osun State Governor today, AYOBAMI AGBOOLA, chronicles the dancing senator’s journey and the rivers he still has to cross, even as the party says it’s the beginning of a new era in the state

Today Sunday, November 27, 2022, Osun State will begin yet another political journey in the history of the state. In what seems to be impossible, many political gladiators, especially members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) could not come to terms with the turn of events.

Before the conduct of the gubernatorial election in July 16, members of the defeated APC were so confident of victory that nobody among the governorship candidates had capacity to oust the then incumbent Governor Gboyega Oyetola from the position.

However, many were shocked with the outcome of the election results and how the ruling party was walloped by the party which has been in the opposition in the past 12 years.

Ever since the announcement of Senator Ademola Adeleke, as the winner, by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the outgoing government the state, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and incoming government, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have been at loggerheads over the handing over of government which comes up today.

The two parties have taken to war of words and media battle in the state making allegations and criticizing each other.

Few days to the swearing in, the Oyetola-led government had been busy commissioning road networks in the state, even appointed 30 permanent secretaries on Thursday. Earlier, he even conducted local government elections after losing the governorship poll, but a Federal High Court in Osogbo on Friday nullified the election, stating that its conduct was at variance with provisions Sections 29 and 32 of the Electoral Act.

Meanwhile, Senator Adeleke has chided Oyetola over his refusal to accept defeat at the July 16 poll, asking him “to stop hallucinating. Oyetola had at different events, vowing to reclaim his mandate at the ongoing election petition tribunal.”

Specifically, during the 31st Iragbiji Day Celebration on Saturday 19, 2022 in Iragbiji, Boripe Local Government Area of the state, the governor said he was optimistic that he would grace the 32nd celebration of the annual celebration as the governor of the state.

Oyetola, however, urged the people of the town to continue to wear the armour of love and peace “as we seek the tool of development for our collective good”.

However, Adeleke in a statement by his Spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed said the defeated politician had no mandate to reclaim as he was soundly beating on July 16th.

Wondering why Oyetola is gradually becoming a threat to the wellbeing of Osun people, Adeleke opined that the consistent election denying outburst of the Governor paints him as “a self-serving politician with fascist mind-set harbouring politically wicked agenda against the good people of Osun State.”

The governor-elect who called attention to what he described as the rabid pillaging of Osun State assets since July election noted that the many claims of Oyetola at the governorship tribunal have been exposed and his petition compunctured as baseless and unfounded, deriding them as “the antics of a false democrat whose role model are little tyrants and Trumpists of this world”

Adeleke particularly tackled Oyetola for exhibiting what he called the highest level of leadership hypocrisy in recent Nigerian history as he supervises last minute ruining of the state while parroting his false hope of reclaiming a non-existing mandate.

“You know you are going. You are … laying bobby traps for Osun people. Our message to you and your team is simple. This is your last week in Government House. Pack all what you want. But be rest assured that every official, elected or appointed, who partakes in the diversion of our common patrimony will have their day before people’s panels of inquiry”, the statement said.

But despite the attacks and counter attacks by both parties, the incoming government is leaving no stone unturned as it has outlined weeklong activities for inauguration/swearing-in events of the governor-elect.

Also, the PDP alleged that there was a clandestine move by the APC government to disrupt today’s inauguration. The caretaker chairman of PDP, Dr. Akindele Adekunle has further directed members and supporters to embark on fasting and prayers to ensure successful transition of power.

Adekunle, in a statement made available to newsmen in Osogbo on Monday instructed members to go to their mosques, churches and their places of worship to seek divine support as the state moves towards transition of power.

“Let us again continue to report to the Almighty God who enthrones and dethrones. Let us intensify our prayers for divine grace on Osun State to witness eventual swearing in of Senator Ademola Adeleke as the next executive governor of Osun State. This week is declared as days of heavenly intervention such that the armour of God which Adeleke’s two-finger- symbol represents will reign supreme in Osun State.”

Adekunle also urged party members to be peaceful and be on the lookout for provocations from the All Progressives Congress (APC) members and leaders, admonishing them to hold fast to God as the party moves to the last phase of the political struggle.

“You will be tempted. You will be provoked. Be mindful not to fall for their trap, their hidden agenda to set the state ablaze. Be conscious of our responsibilities to Man and God to ensure peaceful transition on Sunday,” Adekunle noted.

He also called on the Inspector General of Police to deeply monitor development in the state and deploy a surveillance team to ensure a seamless change of government on November 27th.

The PDP Chief noted that South-West is a politically volatile zone where altering the will of the people in the past had erupted in political instability, advising that plotting against peaceful transition is the greatest disservice any leader can do to the people of the state.

“We call on western diplomatic missions, international democracy organisations and relevant national security agencies to closely monitor Osun State in the next one week. Peaceful transition is a must in line with the 1999 Constitution and any move to truncate that process is a threat not just to Osun State but the entire national democratic project,”Adekunle added.

Meanwhile, the state police command has warned political miscreants to vacate the State or face the full weight of the law ahead of the inauguration.

The Commissioner of Police, Olaleye Faleye who gave the warning shortly after a Joint Security Council meeting on Tuesday 22, 2022 stated, “We have heard a lot of rumours and misinformation, that the programme may be disrupted, thugs are coming in to take the pack by force, burn party offices, tear posters, We just want to warn them, they should not dare us, and anyone who wants to foment trouble will have themselves to blame. “We are aware that there are thug forces and we’ve met with the two parties and they’ve assured us that nothing will distort Sunday’s programme.

“But the third party is spreading misinformation, but we are equal to that task, as we have discussed in the meeting , we have mapped out our plans, We just want to sound a note of warning, nobody should dare us,” he added. However, he appealed to mothers and fathers at home, to warn their wards saying “it’s not business as usual, we know our jobs and Osun State deserves better security architecture and we’ve put that in place.

He encouraged law abiding citizens to approach the stadium to watch the beauty of the inauguration. Falaye, however, assured the people of the State of adequate protection of their lives and property before, during and after the swearing in ceremony. One of the legal counsels to Oyetola in the ongoing election petition tribunal, Barr. Kunle Adegoke, SAN said the ongoing proceedings have nothing to do with Sunday inauguration. Adegoke, while reacting to the insinuation that today’s inauguration ceremony might not hold due to the ongoing tribunal, told our correspondent that “there is nothing like that.

The inauguration will be held.” Our correspondent also spoke with the media consultant to the APC chairman, Chief Kola Olabisi on the allegations that the party is trying to disrupt the inauguration. Olabisi said, the allegation is baseless, unfounded, fabricated and without any proof “This cannot be true as the allegation is a constitutional issue.

What is pretty certain is that Governor Oyetola has the constitutional power for the first term of his renewable tenure to be in charge of the government of Osun State till the midnight of November 26, 2022. He has the constitutional protection to discharge his pact with the people of the state within his four-year tenure.

“However, we should not forget the fact that the matter is still a subject of fierce litigation at the ongoing governorship election petition tribunal in Osogbo. “The allegation that the APC is trying to disrupt the inauguration is not true. It is baseless, unfounded, fabricated and without any proof.

If the fact that because Governor Oyetola and the APC are diligently prosecuting their matter at the tribunal is misconstrued by some emissary of rifts, it is sad that some uninformed minds can be spewing falsehoods in order to score a cheap political point.

“The APC and its governorship candidate are ardent believers and doers of the rules of law while Governor Oyetola is peace and humility personified political leader who can never resort to violence to claim his right within the purview of the allowance of the constitution.

“The allegation should be disregarded as it’s a mere composition crafted by some enemies of democracy for a cacodemon intention which can neither sit nor fly.” Meanwhile, Sunday Telegraph gathered that some notable officials of the PDP across all levels in the state, chieftains and family members of Adeleke had already acquired ankara uniform for the inauguration ceremony slated for Sunday, November 27.

It was gathered that the ceremony would cut across wards and local government levels as all members of the party and residents of the state who could not make it to Osogbo, would organise a mini celebration to rejoice while the main event would be held in the capital city. Already, major hotels in Osogbo and other neighbouring towns based on our findings have almost been fully booked to accommodate dignitaries from other parts of the country.

Notwithstanding these plans, the state government, as at the time of this report, was yet to react to the inauguration ceremony plans as the Transition Committee set up to interface with the outgoing government has claimed that it didn’t get cooperation from the incumbent administration

It would be recalled that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared Adeleke as the winner of the July 16 governorship election, having polled 403, 271 votes against 375,027 polled by Oyetola. This came four years after Adeleke lost the previous election by whiskers after the 2018 poll was declared inconclusive.

Oyetola and APC are still challenging the election results from 749 polling units across 10 local government areas of the state for various alleged electoral malpractice, especially over-voting.

All these would have to be proved even at the level of the Supreme Court, but for now, Osun people want to see good governance. In this regard, PDP in Osun State has assured the people of the state that the administration of Governor-elect Ademola Adeleke would usher a new dawn of good governance, light of hope and open government to them.

“The years of locust have passed, the season of rebuilding for collective prosperity is here. The light of hope has been shining brightly with every passing day since July 16th and it will blossom fully by this Sunday November 27th by the special grace of God.

We know a lot of damages has been done to the governance structure, the bureaucracy and state treasury and assets, but we have strong faith that with the strong support of our people, we will weather the storm to take our dear state out of the wood.

“Our Governor-elect is ready for state leadership; we, his associates and party members, are prepared. We know Osun people are equally feverishly awaiting the light of hope, the touch bearer of a new Osun state, Senator Ademola Bagos Adeleke,” the statement said.

