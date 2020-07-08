News

Osun new Federal College of Education’ll take off in October – NCCE

The newly established Federal College of Education (FCE), Iwo, Osun State will commence in October, Executive Secretary, NationalCommissionFor Colleges Of Education (NCCE), Professor Bappa- Aliyu Muhammadu, has said. He made this known during the commission’s visit to the institution’s permanent siteintheancienttownof Iwo.

Represented by Director of Tertiary Education, Dr. Samuel Ojo, Muhammadu said necessary arrangements had been concluded to make the newly established institution’s takeoff an effective one. Besides, he said academic work would go unhindered as all hands were on deck to enhance the smooth take off of the college. Also speaking at the event, Iwo Board of Trustees expressed appreciation to the state governor, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola on his magnanimity to see that the Iwo community was not denied of an opportunity to host the college, saying the governor’s courageandresponsibleleadership had heralded e new beginning in the ancient Iwo particularly his impartiality of purpose. Responding, Oyetola assured residents of Iwo of his commitment to the taking off the FCE while commending President Muhammadu Buhari’s gesture to consider Osun as a beneficiary of the institution.

