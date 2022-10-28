Osun: New Telegraph Correspondent, Ayobami Agboola, bags Best Reporter Award 

Ayobami Agboola, Osogbo

The correspondent of the New Telegraph Newspapers in Osun State, Ayobami Agboola has emerged winner of the “Osun NUJ Best Reporter of The Year 2022 Award”.

Agboola, who is the member of Osun State Correspondents’ Chapel, bagged the at the Diner and Award Night organised by Osun NUJ Council, on Wednesday.

Presenting the award, the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Gboyega Oyetola, Ismail Omipidan described the award as a well-deserved honour.

Omipidan, who commended the Osun NUJ for recognising and appreciating members of the union who have demonstrated total commitment and distinguished themselves in the field of journalism, said the award is a well-deserved honour for the hardworking and committed members of the Union.

Speaking shortly after receiving the award, Agboola expressed his gratitude to God Almighty and members of the Osun NUJ Council, under the Chairmanship of Comrade Wasiu Ajadosu, for the honour bestowed upon him.

Dedicating the award to God Almighty, members of Correspondents’ Chapel and entire staff of New Telegraph Newspapers, Agboola said he feels compelled to do more in the area of reporting.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...