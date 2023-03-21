2023 Elections Politics

Osun NNPP Chairman Congratulates Kano Governor-Elect, Abba

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola Comment(0)

The Osun State Chairman of New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Dr Tosin Odeyemi, has congratulated the governor-elect of Kano state, Yusuf Kabir Abba, on his emergence in the last Saturday’s gubernatorial election.

Odeyemi, who described Abba’s victory as a clear demonstration of the trust the Kano people have in him, noted that the leadership provided by the presidential candidate of the party, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso in the state also helped the party in coasting home the landslide victory.

INEC had announced Kabir Abba’s winner after the keenly contested election in which he polled 1,019,602 votes to defeat the candidate of APC, Nasir Gawuna who polled 890,705 votes.

Odeyemi noted that for the new governor to defeat the sitting deputy governor in Kano state showed the love his people have for him and his past leadership traits.

He also saluted the political and leadership sagacity of Senator Kwankwaso which he maintained will pave way for the party all over the country soon.

He prayed for divine wisdom and wherewithal for the governor-elect and enjoined the people of Kano state to join hands with him in making Kano a proud state.

Odeyemi however encourages the people of Osun to believe in NNPP as it’s becoming a strong third force in Nigeria.

“My best wishes for your success as you prepare to take up these responsibilities and challenges attached to the new high office”, he stressed.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

