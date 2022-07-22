Osun: No roles for thugs in 2023

W e grew up at a time when motivational quotes were not rampant and motivational speaking or life coaching was yet to be elevated to a professional job. In our teenage years, the Bible, Quran and moral lessons from pastoral lore’s often couched in pithy aphorisms sufficed as guides for life. In fact, one of the earliest motivational quotes we heard when we were young was that: “Anything that has advantages also has disadvantages”. So, even though off season elections like those of Anambra, Osun and other states have disadvantages like non-conformity with the general electoral calendars, they equally have many advantages.

In the burgeoning Nigerian democracy, the off-season election of Anambra provided the opportunity for the test-run of the Bi-modal Voter Accreditation System, B-VAS; while the Osun governorship election which held on Saturday, July 16, 2022 provided the opportunity for the test-run of both the bi-modal voter accreditation system and the operation of the direct electronic transmission of election results from the polling units. From the reports of observers, the Osun governorship election marked a watershed in the history of elections in the Federal Republic of Nigeria. For the first time, votes actually counted in an election in Nigeria.

For the very first time in Nigeria, an election into the office of a state governor was held in the country without any reported incidences of violence. These are great achievements or milestones in a country which electoral system was so bad that for decades, elections into simple positions such as village or kindred heads and ward councillors have always been rigged. Sometimes, these riggings are accompanied by violent attacks which often times become fatal and leave numerous deaths on their trail. Suffice it to say that the perennial apathy which prevented the Nigerian electorate from active participation in elections was caused by the twain evils of rigging and violence in elections.

Rigging and electoral violence were perpetrated by thugs whose influence grew over time to a point where they became one large constituency of critical stakeholders in the Nigerian political system. One finds designers of political or election strategies devoting part of the strategic plan or budget to contacts, servicing and mobilization of thugs.

The thugs equally organised themselves into political pressure groups and gained significant relevance within the Nigerian electoral system. With time, thuggery acquired the simulation of a profession. In Nigeria, one finds professional thugs who operate at village, electoral ward, local government, state and federal levels. Some governors, members of the National Assembly, state legislators and council chairmen began their respective political careers as thugs. These elevated thugs hardly forget their roots.

Because of their affinity with their roots, they organise themselves in such a way that quotas of appointments and other government patronages are reserved for their members. On election days, while lawful citizens prepare to discharge their civic responsibilities through the exercise of their franchises, thugs prepare for violence of various dimensions and go all out to protect the interests of their patrons at all costs. The thugs dare constituted authorities, law enforcement agents who are often compromised by the thugs’ patrons and all within the short period the election would last.

The safest things for the ordinary citizens to do at such periods of madness, would be to scamper into safety as any delay would be at the peril of one’s life or limb. With the people out of the way, the thugs would simply pick the ballot papers; thumbprint them or supervise some hostages who do that for them; take the voters’ registers and simulate manual accreditations by ticking the voters’ attendance column to correspond with the total number of ballot papers snatched and thumb-printed; coerce ad hoc electoral staff to count and enter the data of that aberration and announce them as election results!

However, the test-run of the improvements in the new electoral act which the Osun governorship election was has shown that with the combined implementation of the bi-modal voter accreditation system and direct electronic transmission of election results from polling units, thugs no longer have any roles to play in Nigerian elections! The mischiefs of ballot box snatching and multiple thumb printing with the attendant maiming, killings and other forms of violence which used to be recurrent decimals in Nigerian elections have all been cured by the operation of new clauses in the new electoral act!

That is indeed a watershed in the development of the Nigerian electoral system and Nigerians have reasons to be grateful to members of the National Assembly even as they expect further amendments of the electoral act to incorporate electronic voting clauses.

The Osun governorship election is a harbinger of what will happen in the 2023 general elections. In the approaching 2023 general elections, ordinary Nigerian masses have the golden opportunity to retrieve their country from the asphyxiating grip of the elite political hawks by voting for people-centred leadership. With the current political awareness and commitment to franchise inspired by the new electoral act, it is my prayer and expectation that the Nigerian electorate will get it right in 2023.

