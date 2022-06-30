Osun NSCDC conducts mental test for arms-bearing personnel

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Osun State Command, has commenced psychological assessment for its arms-bearing personnel and recruits. This, according to the command, became imperative to ascertain the level of the mental, emotional and psychological status of NSCDC personnel. The Commandant of Corps in Osun command, Emmanuel Ocheja, in a statement by the command’s Public Relations Officer, Olabisi Atanda, stated that the evaluation is to forestall any unprofessional act of misuse of firearms that may emanate from any uncontrolled emotional outburst and to determine where the recruits will be placed professionally. Ocheja called on the officers to pay attention to details regarding the proper conduct of the examination.
Related Articles
2021 budget: Ekiti to empower Amotekun with N1.4bn
Ekiti State government has disclosed that it would spend N1.4 billion on the State Security Network codenamed ‘Amotekun Corps’ in 2021 fiscal year. The government added that the decision was taken in an attempt to boost investment, achieve safety and adequate protection for the residents. Besides, the government said it would commit N8 billion […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
NUJ, FCT calls for release of kidnapped Punch reporter
The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), FCT Council, has called for the immediate release of Okechukwu Nnodim, a correspondent with the Punch Newspapers. Nnodim was allegedly kidnapped in his Abuja home by four men, who gained access to his residence by scaling his fence after firing several gunshots in the air. In a statement jointly […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Insurgency: Nigeria can’t be compared with Afghanistan –Lai Mohammed
…insists bandits now suffering more casualties than before The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, yesterday said Nigeria is not a failed state and cannot go the way of Afghanistan, where a terrorist group had taken the reigns of power. Speaking in Washington DC, United States, during his engagements with international media organisations, […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)