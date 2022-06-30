Osun NSCDC conducts mental test for arms-bearing personnel

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Osun State Command, has commenced psychological assessment for its arms-bearing personnel and recruits. This, according to the command, became imperative to ascertain the level of the mental, emotional and psychological status of NSCDC personnel. The Commandant of Corps in Osun command, Emmanuel Ocheja, in a statement by the command’s Public Relations Officer, Olabisi Atanda, stated that the evaluation is to forestall any unprofessional act of misuse of firearms that may emanate from any uncontrolled emotional outburst and to determine where the recruits will be placed professionally. Ocheja called on the officers to pay attention to details regarding the proper conduct of the examination.

