Osun NSCDC conducts mental tests for arms-bearing personnel, recruits

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Osun State Command, has commenced psychological assessment for its arms-bearing personnel and recruits.

This, according to the command, became imperative to ascertain the level of the mental, emotional and psychological status of the NSCDC personnel.

The Commandant of the Osun command, Emmanuel Ocheja, in a statement by the command’s Public Relations Officer, Olabisi Atanda, stated that the evaluation is to forestall any unprofessional act of misuse of firearms that may emanate from any uncontrolled emotional outburst and to determine where the recruits will be placed professionally.

Ocheja enjoined the officers to pay rapt attention to details regarding the proper conduct of the examination.

Ocheja further reiterated the efforts, commitments and doggedness of the Commandant General, Dr. Ahmed Abubakar Audi, in repositioning the Corps towards the enhancement of professionalism and promotion of excellence in service delivery.

The Head of Forensic and Psychological Services Unit, NSCDC, Osun Command, Deputy Superintendent of Corps (DSC) Stephen Oyebode, who explained the primary essence of the assessment, disclosed that robust mechanism had been put in place by the Unit to offer psychotherapy and psycho-social intervention to officers who may need assistance after a thorough analysis by the experts.

