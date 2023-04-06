Osun NSCDC Deploys 1,575 Personnel For Easter celebration

The Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Osun State Command, Agboola Sunday, on Thursday said over 1, 575 personnel have been deployed for a robust security arrangement and crime prevention during this year’s Easter celebration.

The Commandant said, personnel has been emplaced on major roads across the state, and patrol teams and surveillance squads will cover critical national assets, worship centres, recreation centres, marketplaces, motor parks, and shopping malls for adequate security of lives and property.

The Commandant on behalf of the entire officers and men heartily rejoiced with Christians in the state as they celebrate this year’s Easter.

He encouraged them to propagate peace and demonstrate love forgiveness, and tolerance irrespective of religious affiliation.

Commandant Agboola also enjoins members of the public to be Security conscious and report any strange movement in their environment to security agencies.

Meanwhile, the command arrested nine (9) suspects last week, and another eight(8) suspects were arrested in a sting operation with the officials of Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company(IBDEC) on Wednesday 5th April 2023 at various locations in Osogbo, the state capital over electricity theft.

The suspects were arrested at Ogo-Oluwa/Alekuwodo axis in Osogbo, based on credible information of engaging in bypassing the electricity supply to their residents to evade necessary payment.

Parading the suspects, Agboola disclosed that the command is ready to curb activities of vandals, and economic saboteurs in the state, saying that, their action amounts to attempt suicide and revenue diversion, he reiterated that, there is zero tolerance for a crime under his watch.

He promised the readiness of men and officers of the command to synergize with the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBDEC) in curbing the state of those who vandalize critical national infrastructure.

The NSCDC boss also charged members of the public to desist from acts capable of throwing the state into darkness and economic hardship.

