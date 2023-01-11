Osun: Opposition parties express worry over incessant attack on members, vandalisation of campaign billboards

As the February 25 election draws near, the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State has expressed worries over the incessant attack on it members in the state.

The party accused ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of unleashing terror on its members since the inception of the Governor Ademola Adeleke-led administration.

According to the party, and there have been series of attacks against the members of the party just as its campaign billboards, posters at some strategic locations were being damaged by hoodlums suspected to be working for the PDP.

The member House of Representatives representing Ijesa-south Federal Constituency, Hon. Lawrence Babatunde Ayeni, expressed displeasure over the incessant attacks on APC members and the vandalisation of APC billboards mounting in some strategic places to advertise the candidature of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and other candidates contesting on the platform of the party, saying no effort would be spared to bring the perpetrators to book.

