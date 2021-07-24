Travel & Tourism

Osun Osogbo Cultural Festival 2021 to hold on August 13

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA Comment(0)

The grand finale of this year’s Osun Osogbo Cultural Festival is scheduled to hold on August 13, with activities leading to the final celebration expected to commence on August 2. This was disclosed during the week by the traditional ruler of Osogbo, His Royal Majesty, Oba Jimoh, Oyetunji (Olaonipekun Larooye II), while speaking on preparation for the festival.

The festival, which is an age-long one by the people of Osogbo, is celebrated yearly, with the monarch as the chief celebrant and host. According to a statement by the consultant to the festival, Toye Arulogun, activities marking the two weeks long festival will begin on August 2 with Iwopopo, the traditional cleansing of the town, followed on August 5 by the lighting of the 500-year-old 16-point lamp, called Ina Olojumerindinlogun. While on August 9, Iboriade, assemblage and display of the crowns of the past Ataojas of Osogbo, will hold and on August 13 the grand finale will be staged with the Osun Grove as the theatre of performance. On this day, the Arugba Osun (Votary Maiden), will lead worshippers of Osun goddess and others to the grove for the traditional celebration. This will be followed by feasting and different colourful cultural and entertainment events by the people in commemoration of the festival, which has over the years transcended its religious importance to become a suffusing socio-cultural tourism event cherished by the people.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Travel & Tourism

NIHOTOUR’S DG completes tour of institute’s zonal campuses, pledges improved packages

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Months after assuming office, the Director General of the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR), Alhaji Nura Sani Kangiwa, has completed his tour of the zonal campuses of the institute as part of his on the spot assessment of the facilities and capacity of the campuses to deliver on the overall mandate of NIHOTOUR. […]
Travel & Tourism

Ekiti monarchs ready to ensure Amotekun’s success –Oba Ajibade Alabi

Posted on Author ADEWUMI ADEMIJU

His Royal Majesty, Oba Adebanji Ajibade Alabi (Afuntade 1), the Alawe of Ilawe Ekiti, Ekiti South West Local Government area of Ekiti Stae is the Chairman of Ekiti State Council of Traditional Rulers. In a media parley with selected journalists in his palace in Ilawe Ekiti to mark his first year anniversary, the Ekiti Royal […]
Travel & Tourism

Kangiwa pledges commitment to leadership, citizenship training for staff

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

The Director General of the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR), Alhaji Nura Sani Kangiwa, has pledged his commitment to improve on the quality of staff and personnel of the institute in order to achieve it core mandate. The DG disclosed this when he received in audience the Director General of the Citizenship and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica