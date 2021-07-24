Osun Osogbo Cultural Festival 2021 to hold on August 13

The grand finale of this year’s Osun Osogbo Cultural Festival is scheduled to hold on August 13, with activities leading to the final celebration expected to commence on August 2. This was disclosed during the week by the traditional ruler of Osogbo, His Royal Majesty, Oba Jimoh, Oyetunji (Olaonipekun Larooye II), while speaking on preparation for the festival.

The festival, which is an age-long one by the people of Osogbo, is celebrated yearly, with the monarch as the chief celebrant and host. According to a statement by the consultant to the festival, Toye Arulogun, activities marking the two weeks long festival will begin on August 2 with Iwopopo, the traditional cleansing of the town, followed on August 5 by the lighting of the 500-year-old 16-point lamp, called Ina Olojumerindinlogun. While on August 9, Iboriade, assemblage and display of the crowns of the past Ataojas of Osogbo, will hold and on August 13 the grand finale will be staged with the Osun Grove as the theatre of performance. On this day, the Arugba Osun (Votary Maiden), will lead worshippers of Osun goddess and others to the grove for the traditional celebration. This will be followed by feasting and different colourful cultural and entertainment events by the people in commemoration of the festival, which has over the years transcended its religious importance to become a suffusing socio-cultural tourism event cherished by the people.

