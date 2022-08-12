Osun-Osogbo Festival: Devotees defy govt warning against drinking ‘healing water’

Osun Osogbo worshippers on Friday thronged the groove for the grand finale of the 2022 Osun Osogbo Festival.

The devotees in their numbers were sighted fetching the water in different sizes of Jerry Cans just as they were seen drinking the water on their way out of the grove.

The Osun-Osogbo worshippers and other devotees, believe that the water is endowed with spiritual power just as they believe there is nothing the water could not do because of its sacred powers.

Recall that government on Thursday advised tourists and devotees to the grand finale of the festival to refrain from drinking the water because of contamination.

The Commissioner for Health, Rafiu Isamotu, gave the advice in an interview with journalists.

He said government embarked on sensitisation to discourage people from drinking the water during the festival as it had been contaminated by the activities of artisanal miners.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...