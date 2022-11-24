Osun owing us N145bn, say Pensioners

The Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP) in the South West has claimed that Osun State is owning retirees N145 billion. Spokesman for the group Olusegun Abatan stated this at a press conference in Ibadan yesterday. Abatan said: “Of all the six South West states, it is only Lagos State that does not owe their pensioners any arrears of pension or gratuity. “This is because Lagos is the first in the whole country that embrace the Contributory Pension Scheme. “And Lagos has been very lucky to have responsible leadership at the helm of affairs who take the issue of pensioners seriously. That boils down to Lagos state not owing any arrears of pension and gratuity.”

He added: The leading state government that is owing their pensioners huge arrears of pension and gratuity is Osun State. It is owing N145 billion. They are in court as I speak. The whole thing started a long time ago and it was compounded when (Rauf) Aregbesola was the governor of that state. And since Aregbesola left, there has not been an improvement in the payment of pension and gratuity to the pensioners in Osun State.

