Osun: Oyetola okays recruitment of fresh 1500 teachers

As part of efforts to further ameliorate manpower deficit in schools, Osun State Governor, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola, has approved the recruitment of additional 1500 teachers to fill the existing gap in the education sector of the state.

This followed the initial recruitment of 1000 teachers earlier in the year through a painstaking process involving the Joint Admissions Matriculation Board, JAMB. This new approval brings the total number of teachers recruited by Governor Adegboyega Oyetola’s administration to 2500.

 

In a statement made available to journalists yesterday after the State’s Executive Council Meeting, Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Funke Egbemode, said the new approval, which was to further bridge the teacher/pupil ratio in the state.

Egbemode, who disclosed that priority will be given to rural areas in the distribution of manpower, said a special committee has been constituted to work with the Ministry of Education in implementing the approval.

 

“This approval, which is a continuation of the process to address manpower deficit in the education sector of the state, is one of the steps the governor has taken to turn around the fortunes of education in the last 45

 

