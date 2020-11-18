Business

Osun partners Sterling Bank, others to launch tourism master plan

Osun State Government has announced plans to launch a tourism master plan known as ‘Culture and Tourism for Sustainable Economy’ (CUTOSEC) on November 19, 2020 in Osogbo, the Osun State capital.

 

This is in collaboration with Sterling Bank Plc, Goge Africa, African Union ECOSSOC and La Campagne Tropicana. Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun State, who disclosed this recently in a statement in Osogbo, said the event would kick-start the aggressive implementation of plans that would make Osun Sterling Tourism Vision (OSTOV) 30-30 a reality.

 

According to the governor, OSTOV 30-30 will involve the development of 30 projects that include development of sites and programmes across the state into premium tourist destinations by 2030.

 

This will make Osun the foremost tourism hub in the country while creating a future of shared prosperity for citizens of the state.

 

 

He said Osun State had abundant but untapped resources, which the state government plans to develop in partnership with players from the private sector.

“We have decided to partner with Sterling Bank Plc and other players in the tourism sector to activate the potential of the state to attract tourists from within and outside Nigeria.

