Osun passengers decry high transport fare

Passengers in Osun State are lamenting the refusal of the commercial transport operators to reduce the transportation fare weeks after the distribution of fuel was normalised. They complained that the commercial drivers are not being fair by failing to revert to the old fares despite buying fuel at normal price without a queue at the Filling Stations.

 

The passengers called on the state government and leaders of National Union of Road Transport Workers  (NURTW) and Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) to prevail on the transporters to revert to the old fares. Commercial transporters in the state have refused to reduce transportation fare, weeks after an end to the scarcity of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), popularly known as petrol, which engulfed the nation some months ago.

 

Sunday Telegraph recalls that there was fuel scarcity across the country between February and March this year, due to alleged importation of adulterated fuel.

 

The fuel scarcity led to unofficial increment in pump price of petrol at some private Filling Stations in the state, some sold the product as high as N300 per liter. The scarcity and subsequent increase in PMS pump price also led to an increase in transportation fares across the state.

 

However, weeks after normalcy has returned with disappearance of queues at filling stations, some commercial transporters are yet to return to the old transport fares before the fuel scarcity

 

