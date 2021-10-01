News

Osun: Paying workers a priority, says Oyetola

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim Comment(0)

Governor of Osun State, Gboyega Oyetola, has said paying workers their salaries is his administration’s priority. According tohim, helearnt this in his private sector years. Oyetola, who spoke with some journalists in Abuja in celebration of his 67th birthday, said he was grateful to God for sound health.

He said: “I must thank my family too for taking good care of me. I think it is the grace of God, we should give the Almighty God the glory for been able to attain 67. I am very healthy. Ihavenoproblemwith my health. So I thank God.” The governor also spoke on the 61 Independence anniversary of Nigeria, as he said the country is not stagnant. According to him, some achievements have been recorded, even though it might not have been the expected achievements.

Hesaid,”Ithinkbyanystandard we have moved, we may not have achieve the level that we are thinking of as a nation, I think we are moving. Comparing us with other nations that had attained the same independence as ours may not necessarily be too good enough because you are not too sure of what they have.

