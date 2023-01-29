News

Osun: PDP accuses Panel chair of compromise, working against new Electoral Act

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola Comment(0)

The Osun Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the Osun Governorship Petition Tribunal Chairman, Mr Tertse Kumeata of bias, sell out, sabotage and deliberate undermining of new electoral act, vowing to report the judge to judicial disciplinary bodies.

Addressing press conference in Osogbo yesterday, the party leadership led by the State Caretaker Chairman, Dr Adekunle Akindele, affirmed that the judgment was clearly way billed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the judge abandoned legal arguments and submissions to dwell on the trivial as foundation for his pronouncement. Citing examples of bias and personal hatred for the state Governor by the Tribunal Chairman, the PDP accused the Benue born judge of serving as the mouthpiece of the petitioners during the hearing and of personal attacks on the governor in the ruling, citing ridiculous reference to ‘Buga’ dance in the judgment.

“Our party had always suspected Mr Tertse Kumeata’s conduct in the course of hearing of the petition. Most times, the Benue State born controversial arbiter would get lost and get himself overwhelmed with his bias tendencies and enter the role of lead counsel to the petitioner, arguing points for them like a hired mercenary, even when it was obvious the hired counsels for the petitioner had lost their way.

“This reckless abuse of privilege got to a head when Mr Kumeata had to step down hearing twice for the APC lead counsel to adjust and regain himself when the latter got lost in traffic of trying to adumbrate white as black in their final written address. “What more, the premeditated stance of the tribunal chairman was clearly demonstrated in his side of the stalemate with his choice of words which we considered unethical, disrespectful and unbecoming of a judicial officer of such standing. “Even if the judgment was way billed to him as we suspected by his petitioner collaborators, he should have disguised and exercised some restraints by expunging the foul languages obviously written for him in local parlance of ‘Buga’ lyrics to disrespect an elected governor. He shouldn’t have gone so low, low, low!

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

30 passengers, workers still missing after Edo train attack

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu Benin

Over 30 people are still missing after gunmen suspected to be herdsmen attacked the Igueben railway sub-station in Edo State on Saturday evening abducting passengers and Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) workers in the process. It was learnt that the gunmen attacked the station while passengers were waiting to board a train to Warri. The incident […]
News

Day Fulani herders dared Amotekun, unleashed terror on Ondo community

Posted on Author ADEWALE MOMOH

Residents of Molege in Ose council area of Ondo State are still in bewilderment over the unprovoked attack on their community by Fulani herders. ADEWALE MOMOH writes on the siege and commitment of the authorities to apprehend the fleeing attackers For residents of Molege community in Ose Council Area of Ondo State January 6, 2022 […]
News

Diplomatic Row: Nigeria recalls Ambassador to Indonesia

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi, Abuja

The Federal Government Tuesday said it has recalled the Nigerian Ambassador to Indonesia following a viral video which showed Indonesian immigration officials assaulting a Nigerian diplomat inside a car. Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, who condemned the incident in strong terms, said what happened was against International Law and the Vienna Convention on diplomatic […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica