Osun: PDP accuses Panel chair of compromise, working against new Electoral Act

The Osun Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the Osun Governorship Petition Tribunal Chairman, Mr Tertse Kumeata of bias, sell out, sabotage and deliberate undermining of new electoral act, vowing to report the judge to judicial disciplinary bodies.

Addressing press conference in Osogbo yesterday, the party leadership led by the State Caretaker Chairman, Dr Adekunle Akindele, affirmed that the judgment was clearly way billed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the judge abandoned legal arguments and submissions to dwell on the trivial as foundation for his pronouncement. Citing examples of bias and personal hatred for the state Governor by the Tribunal Chairman, the PDP accused the Benue born judge of serving as the mouthpiece of the petitioners during the hearing and of personal attacks on the governor in the ruling, citing ridiculous reference to ‘Buga’ dance in the judgment.

“Our party had always suspected Mr Tertse Kumeata’s conduct in the course of hearing of the petition. Most times, the Benue State born controversial arbiter would get lost and get himself overwhelmed with his bias tendencies and enter the role of lead counsel to the petitioner, arguing points for them like a hired mercenary, even when it was obvious the hired counsels for the petitioner had lost their way.

“This reckless abuse of privilege got to a head when Mr Kumeata had to step down hearing twice for the APC lead counsel to adjust and regain himself when the latter got lost in traffic of trying to adumbrate white as black in their final written address. “What more, the premeditated stance of the tribunal chairman was clearly demonstrated in his side of the stalemate with his choice of words which we considered unethical, disrespectful and unbecoming of a judicial officer of such standing. “Even if the judgment was way billed to him as we suspected by his petitioner collaborators, he should have disguised and exercised some restraints by expunging the foul languages obviously written for him in local parlance of ‘Buga’ lyrics to disrespect an elected governor. He shouldn’t have gone so low, low, low!

