Osun: PDP, APC in tough battle for Assembly seats

AYOBAMI AGBOOLA reports that the stakes are high in Osun State as the outcome of this weekend’s House of Assembly election will determine the stability or otherwise of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) administration in the state

There is no doubt that the outcome of the July 16, 2022 gubernatorial election in Osun State in which Ademola Adeleke emerged winner contributed to the dwindling fortunes of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state in the February 25 presidential and National Assembly elections. The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, led by Governor Adeleke, won all the three senatorial and nine House of Representatives seats in the state, and it is clear that the feat has boosted the morale of the party ahead the Saturday’s House of Assembly poll in the state.

In Osun Central, Fadeyi Olubiyi of PDP polled 134,229 votes to defeat the Senate spokesperson and candidate of the APC, Senator Ajibola Basiru, who scored 117,609 votes. In Osun West, Oyewumi Olalere of the PDP garnered 138,476 votes to defeat Amidu Tadese of the APC, who scored 104,459 votes, while Senator Francis Fadahunsi was reelected in Osun East.

He polled 127,877 votes to defeat Francis Famurewa of the APC, who had 95,670 votes. For the federal constituencies, Oluwole Oke of the PDP was reelected to represent Obokun/ Oriade Federal Constituency for the fifth time. He polled 31,907 votes to defeat the APC candidate, who secured 18,412 votes. Other PDP candidates, who won seats in the House of Representatives, are Akanni Ademola (Boluwaduro/Ifedayo/Ila), Adetunji Olusoji (Odo-Otin/Ifelodun/Boripe), Oladebo Omoyele (Ayedaade/Irewole/Isokan), Bamidele Salam (Ede North/Ede South/Egbedore/Ejigbo), Omirin Olusanya (Atakumosa East/Atakumosa West/Ilesa East/Ilesa West), Mudashiru Alani (Ayedire/Iwo/Ola-Oluwa), Ajilesoro Taofeek (Ife Central/Ife North/Ife South/Ife East) and Adewale Adebayo (Irepodun/Olorunda/Osogbo/ Orolu)

Battle for the soul of state Assembly

Though the incumbent governor, Ademola Adeleke and former governor, Adegboyega Oyetola are still in court over the outcome of the July 16 governorship election, none of them is leaving anything to chance to win a majority of seats in this weekend’s state House of Assembly election.

The belief is that although the Osun governorship mandate is still hanging in the balance, whichever way the Osun Assembly poll panscomout will go a long way in determining political stability of the state. The APC has majority in the present Sixth Assembly but with the emergence of Adeleke of PDP as governor, the PDP is out to ensure it wins a majority of the seats in order to control the legislature. Oyetola and the APC, on the other hand, want to secure the majority in case the court nullifies Adeleke’s victory and return him as governor.

The calculation is that he would meet an Assembly controlled by his party if wins in court. Similarly, the incumbent speaker, Timothy Owoeye, who is of APC fold wants to return to the House and retain his speakership, a move which will not be possible without APC in control of the House. The PDP currently occupies three out of the 26 seats in the House. They are Ede-South, Ede North and Obokun state constituencies, while the remaining 23 belong to the opposition APC.

Adeleke expresses optimism

Governor Adeleke, who thanked the people of the state for their support during the presidential and National Assembly elections, urged to equally vote for the PDP in the state Assembly election. His words: “My good people of Osun State. I address you today to express my heartfelt appreciation for your love and backing for me all the time. You voted for me massively last year. I am ever grateful. You voted for my party massively in federal elections. I am thankful. “For me to continue to serve you well, I request that you vote for the 26 House of Assembly candidates of the PDP. They are the team I will work with. They are very important for the implementation of the Imole agenda. A PDP fully controlled state Assembly is the key to more dividends of democracy. “Saturday’s election is very critical for Osun State. A vote for those Assembly candidates is a vote for me. I need them to serve you better and to complete the work we have started. Another victory for me and my party, the PDP, it will speed up the progress already recorded and drive our state to greater heights.”

Oyetola, APC mobilises supporters

Oyetola, on his part, not only commended the people of the state for their unflinching support and for coming out en masse to elect the presidential candidate of the APC, Tinubu, but reiterated his confidence in God that his mandate is very much intact and will be reclaimed soon.

The former governor, who expressed his strong belief in the efficacy of prayers said he has no doubt whatsoever in his mind to return to power soon, saying his God has never failed him. He assured the people of the state of unprecedented development from the progressive government, adding that the President-elect will consolidate on the gains of the progressive government and initiate more unprecedented developmental programmes across the nooks and crannies of the country. Oyetola assured the people of adequate security before, during and after the forthcoming House of Assembly election.

He urged the people of the state not to be intimidated but rather to vote massively for the candidates of the APC, saying this will go a long way to make things easy for his administration, when he returns to power. “We want you to know that APC is the only party that can take us to victory. This is the party that God has made for us. That is where benefits lie. Please, vote APC all through. If we truly want to benefit from the federal government, please, let’s elect our people to House of Assembly. These are the people that will work with us when we return to government,” he said. Similarly, the APC leadership in the state, tasked members and supporters of the party to remain resolute and refuse to be cowed by what it described as the propaganda machinery and copious threats of violence by the state chapter of the PDP, which according to it, is working in cahoots with the Governor Adeleke. The Acting State Chairman of the APC, Sooko Tajudeen Lawal, in a statement issued by the party’s Director of Media and Information, Chief Kola Olabisi, stated that the series of falsehoods against the APC being churned out by the leadership of the state PDP is an indication that they are pungently worried and rattled. Lawal disclosed that the story credited to the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, lampooning Osun APC leaders over results of the February 25 elections, was a mere fabrication from the rumour mill of the PDP and a figment of the imagination of those spreading the mere comout position scripted to confuse the people. He told the PDP propagandists that the President-elect as a seasoned politician with candour is not given to frivolity to the extent of dragging his party in the mud. He therefore charged the state caretaker chairman of the PDP, Dr. Akindele Adekunle, and his cotravellers to desist from using falsehoods to drive his political campaign of calumny against the APC.

Will February 25 play out on March 18?

Political gladiators have diversified opinions as to what is likely to happen in Saturday’s House of Assembly election in Osun State. While some opined that the ruling PDP will triumph again as it did in the last elections, many are of the view that the Assembly poll may not go the way of the ruling party in the state due to what they termed as the outcome of the presidential poll. Despite not being in power in the state, the APC still have some local government areas with numbers of viable supporters. Among the identified strongholds of the party include Boripe/Boluwaduro state constituency, where Oyetola hails from. Others are Ejigbo, where a former speaker of the state of Assembly, Najeem Salam, Hon Mudasiru Hussain comes from; Iwo, Osogbo/ Olorunda, Ife Central (state constituency of Iyiola Omisore, APC National Secretary), Ayedade, Irowole/Isokan and Ilesa East (where the incumbent speaker, Timothy Owoeye hails from).

Spokesperson to Oyetola, Mr. Ismail Omipidan, who expressed optimism of a landslide victory for the APC, said PDP should not expect what played out in the presidential and National Assembly elections. He noted that the emergence of Tinubu as President-elect will boost the morale of APC party faithful in Osun State. He further explained that in a bid to provide adequate security for APC members and other electorate in the state, the leadership of the party has contacted security agencies to adequately beef up security ahead of the Assembly poll.

“I can tell you categorically tell you that APC will triumph come Saturday March 18 by the grace of God. The outcome of the presidential election and the emergence of the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, will in no small measure boost the morale of members of the party in the state,” Omipidan said. Osun APC spokesperson, Kola Olabisi, who expressed similar views, said the party’s candidates will emerge victorious in the Assembly election.

He, however, urged members of the party to double efforts to guarantee the success of the party in the poll. His words: “We must not relent because of the success recorded in previous elections at the federal level. We must redouble our efforts to consolidate on the success. We must continue to canvass and campaign for our party and all our candidates. We must all come out and vote.”

Like this: Like Loading...