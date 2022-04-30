News

Osun PDP commences campaign, vows to defeat Oyetola

The Osun State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has begun its Governorship campaign across the state with a vow to unseat incumbent Governor Isiaka Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC). Speaking with our Correspondent in Osogbo, on Friday, the Director General of the campaign council, Mr. Sunday Bisi, said the majority of the people of the state seek a change in leadership of the state.

According to Bisi, there is no doubting the fact that Governor Oyetola would be defeated in the forthcoming governorship election, saying the popularity of the governor is dwindling by the day. He said the PDP is ready to offer good governance and put smile on the faces of the people of the state adding that the party is determined to liberate the people from the hardship occasioned by bad governance. The campaign train of the party was in Iwo on Tuesday and Ilesa on Thursday.

 

