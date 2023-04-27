Osun PDP Crisis Deepens As Factional Group  Asks Court To Nullify Ward, LG Congresses

The lingering crisis rocking the Osun State Chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) on Thursday, took another dimension, as the faction of former governorship aspirant, Prince Dotun Babayemi prayed to court to nullify the ward and local government congresses conducted by the leadership of the party against restraining orders.

The faction of Babayemi led by Chief Segun Odekunmi alongside others was suspended by the party in September 2022 over alleged anti-party activities and they challenged the suspension in court in December 2022.

While the matter was been heard in court the party leadership put up a notice for Ward, Local government and state congress of the party.

However, the faction filed a motion exparte against the party not to hold the congresses pending the determination of the suit filed before it.

The Osun State High Court presided over by Justice Ayo Oyebiyi restrained PDP, Caretaker chairman, Dr Adekunle Akindele and others from conducting congresses in 118 wards, local government areas and state.

Despite the restraining orders by the court, the party conducted Ward congress in 118 wards and 30 local government areas of the state.

Counsel to Babayemi’s faction, Kehinde Adesiyan argued the motion filed before the court as he prayed the judge to nullify the congresses and declare it as flagrant disobedience of court order.

He added that the faction could not participate in the congresses and was unable to purchase forms for the offices.

However, the counsel to PDP, Hashim Abioye argued that the court lacks jurisdiction to entertain the motion because it is strictly party affairs noting that, “congresses of a political party to elect its executive members provided for in section 223 (1) of 1999 stated that registered political parties must hold a periodic election on a democratic basis of the principal officers and executive committee of that political party at intervals not exceeding four years.”

Justice Oyebiyi Thera adjourned the matter till May 2nd 2023 for a ruling on the motion.