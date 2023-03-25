Osun PDP Hails Judiciary For Upholding Fairness, Justice

….Enjoins Oyetola, APC to bury their hatchet, congratulate Adeleke

Following the unanimous decision of the appellate court that validate the mandate of Governor Ademola Adeleke on Friday, the Osun State Chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), has urged the defeated opposition party in the state, APC and former Governor Gboyega Oyetola to quit grandstanding and accept court and public verdict about them.

The state’s Chairman, Dr Akindele Adekunle, stated this in reaction to Oyetola and Osun APC’s position to challenge the unanimous verdict that threw away their controversial “Buga judgment and validated Governor Adeleke administration,” at the Supreme Court.

Akindele reiterated that beyond going to the Supreme Court if Oyetola and his followers are rejected by the people, even though they go to ECOWAS Court or the International Criminal Court, (ICC), Governor Adeleke and Osun PDP will still remain victorious.

“Today, (Friday), God has defeated the desperate mandate usurpers over the Osun gubernatorial election. The unanimous decision today has clearly validated people’s will in Osun.

“We want to urge the Osun Apc and enjoin Oyetola to bury their hatchet, congratulate Governor Adeleke and join hands with the PDP government in the state to move Osun forward instead of embarking on another futile mission to the Supreme Court.

“If truly Oyetola loves Osun State, he should by now have understood the people have chosen who they want to govern them. It is only a sadistic and vindictive element … that will find it difficult to congratulate an eventual victor in an elective position since last year July till this present moment

” If his fellow APC candidate in the neighbouring Oyo State can call his counterpart within 24hrs that INEC declared the PDP governor victorious, what stops Oyetola from doing the same if truly he has a sincere heart to serve the people of the state?”, the chairman asked.

The PDP Acting Chairman further said he was waiting to see who APC will blame for their self-inflicted problems after the Appeal Court verdict.

“When APC lost in the 2022 July 16th gubernatorial election, they blamed over-voting for their defeat. At another emphatic victory of PDP during the 2023 National Assembly election, they opined it was due to intimidation and at the last state assembly election which PDP had an overwhelming majority, they engaged in their usual blame gaming tactics again.

“The question is, when will Osun APC stop shifting blame for their self-inflicted problems? Can’t they do a self-appraisal and realise Osun people have totally rejected them and they’re beyond redemption?” the chairman asked.

The PDP Chairman further commended the Lord Justice of the appellate court for restoring the confidence of the people in the judiciary. “We wish to commend and applaud the Lord Justice of the appellate court for upholding the tenet of justice and fairness in the Osun gubernatorial case

“The unanimous decision by the three judges had shown what we had at the Tribunal before was utterly a miscarriage of justice. However, by this judgment, the People’s confidence in the Judiciary has been restored and reinforced as the last hope of the common man.

“For deep political thinkers, they understood the previous Tribunal judgment was to evoke a political end, however aftermath of that, Governor Ademola Adeleke had shown he’s fully in charge of the state and that PDP is firmly rooted in Osun State.

“We hope the coup plotters will by now have understood the reality in Osun State instead of going through the backdoor for someone that cannot deliver for them when they needed him most for their own political battles or political survival.

“With this judgment, we wish to tell Osun APC and their sponsors to quit unnecessary grandstanding. No matter the legal hurdles they create as an obstacle towards the mandate of Governor Ademola Adeleke, he will continue to remain victorious”

The party further thanked the Osun people and well-wishers across the board for standing by them and urged them not to cease interceding for the state and for the Governor to continue to enjoy God’s favour and remain victorious in every other obstacle that might be set on the way.

” We have a strong belief that the impeccable characters of the Lord Justice in the Supreme Court of Nigeria will surely do the people’s will in Osun and ensure the people’s mandate stands validly guarded notwithstanding the shenanigans and grandstanding of the desperate mandate stealers”, the statement said.

Like this: Like Loading...