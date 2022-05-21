Osun Pensioners cry out

*Say: ‘We are dying, we don’t know our sins’

Pensioners in Osun State have lamented the non-committal of the Gboyega Oyetola-led administration to the payments of their pension arrears

This was asserted by Mrs Ronke Aderibigbe, the Coordinator of Nigeria Union of Pensioners, Women’s Wing, Osun State during a prayer session organised by the wing in Osogbo on Thursday.

According to her: “We are facing a lot of problems, challenges on our pensions in Osun. We are facing a lot of problems. We are facing a lot of challenges in Osun State as regards our entitlements.

“For instance some pensioners who retired in 2008/09 are yet to be renumerated. Gratuity is not forthcoming, 33% is not forthcoming, (so are) half salary, half pension or quarter pension.

“We now notice that our efforts to meet Governor Oyetola have been proving futile. It is like an exercise in futility.

“Our management, the NUP (Nigeria Union of Pensioners) under the Chairmanship of Alhaji Abdulganiyu and the Secretary, Comrade Bandele Aina, they have done all necessary actions to meet with the governor. We don’t know our sins to Governor Oyetola. Since we have sought his face and he has refused to look at our faces, we know God will answer our prayers.”

