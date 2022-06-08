News

Osun pensioners urge Oyetola to borrow to pay entitlements

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola Comment(0)

Pensioners in Osun State have asked Governor Gboyega Oyetola to borrow money to settle their pension arrears and gratuities. The retirees also accused the state government of insensitivity. They told the governor to stop all infrastructure projects and apply the same methods which he used to construct Olaiya Iconic Flyover to offset their entitlements.

Oyetola on Thursday presented bond certificates worth N1.156 billion to another set of pensioners. The certificates were presented to 162 retirees comprising primary school teachers, local government staff and those in the core civil service, parastatals and state-owned tertiary institutions.

But the Chairman, Contributory Pensioners, Oyadare Gbenga, said the money released for pensioners is just a 2 per cent out of N50 billion that the state government is owing to the retirees. Oyedare stated this at the NUP office in Osogbo, while meeting with a governorship candidate who came to solicit their support.

He said: “The contributory pensioners for example, for the past six years, from August 2016 till date government is owing to our retirement benefits to the tune of N50 billion, we have been pressing home on our demand since November 2020 when we shut down the entrance to the secretariat Abeere, the governor gave us a committee and we presented to the government that it’s high time to hit the ground running, to do something, working extra to get out of the problem immediately, unfortunately, since that time what government has been able to do is to dig their finger into the water drop it into the very hot pot.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Akeredolu reconstructs Ondo, Edo link road

Posted on Author Adewale Momo AKURE

Following years of neglect by successive administrations, the Araromi road in Ifon, headquarters of Ose Local Government Area of Ondo State, which served as a link road between the state and Edo State is now at an advanced stage of completion.   The 2.615km highway, which used to be the choice route of motorists and […]
News

VP Osinbajo, CJN, others converge for JRI webinar

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo and the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Tanko Muhammad, are among the dignitaries that will partake in an open-access virtual roundtable webinar organised by the Justice Research Institute (JRI). Panelists at the webinar centred on “Selection and Appointment of Judges: Lessons for Nigeria” are expected to appraise Nigeria’s procedure for the […]
News

itel S17: A Selfie Smartphone With Unbeatable Features For Users

Posted on Author Our Reporters

From meeting lifestyle needs to blazing new trails, itel is continuously proving its dominance in the smartphone industry. The global smartphone and accessories brand has been in the news in recent weeks for yet again delivering on its promise to tailor its products to meet the everyday needs of users, laced with superior technology, user-friendly […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica