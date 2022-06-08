Osun pensioners urge Oyetola to borrow to pay entitlements

Pensioners in Osun State have asked Governor Gboyega Oyetola to borrow money to settle their pension arrears and gratuities. The retirees also accused the state government of insensitivity. They told the governor to stop all infrastructure projects and apply the same methods which he used to construct Olaiya Iconic Flyover to offset their entitlements.

Oyetola on Thursday presented bond certificates worth N1.156 billion to another set of pensioners. The certificates were presented to 162 retirees comprising primary school teachers, local government staff and those in the core civil service, parastatals and state-owned tertiary institutions.

But the Chairman, Contributory Pensioners, Oyadare Gbenga, said the money released for pensioners is just a 2 per cent out of N50 billion that the state government is owing to the retirees. Oyedare stated this at the NUP office in Osogbo, while meeting with a governorship candidate who came to solicit their support.

He said: “The contributory pensioners for example, for the past six years, from August 2016 till date government is owing to our retirement benefits to the tune of N50 billion, we have been pressing home on our demand since November 2020 when we shut down the entrance to the secretariat Abeere, the governor gave us a committee and we presented to the government that it’s high time to hit the ground running, to do something, working extra to get out of the problem immediately, unfortunately, since that time what government has been able to do is to dig their finger into the water drop it into the very hot pot.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...