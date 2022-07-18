Osun people spoke against APC, Nigerians’ll speak in 2023 – Bode George

Former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olabode George, has congratulated Senator Ademola Adeleke, for winning the Osun State governorship election.

Adeleke, the PDP candidate, defeated the APC candidate and incumbent governor, Adegboyega Oyetola.

George, in a statement, congratulated Osun voters for speaking with one voice and declared that Nigerians will speak with one voice on February 25, 2023 during the presidential election.

George, the Atona Oodua of Yorubaland, said: “The beginning of the journey to the Promised Land has started. And we thank God that the journey has started in Osun, the heartland of Yorubaland.

From Ilesa to Ile-Ife, Iwo, Ede, Ejigbo, Gbongan, Ila Orangun, Ikire, Ipetumodu, Ode Omu, Modakeke and other towns, the people have declared their support for PDP.

“As one of the founders of PDP, I want to thank the voters for rejecting APC and I am sure this rejection will also be extended to APC during the presidential election next year.

“I also want to congratulate the INEC Chairman, Prof. Yakubu Mahmood, and other officials for ensuring transparency during the election. Every vote was counted and results from all polling units were uploaded to INEC election portal in line with the new Electoral Act guidelines.”