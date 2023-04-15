Osun: Police arrest 25 suspected cultists for attacking Ile-Ife residents

The Osun State Police Command has arrested 25 suspected members of a secret cult for attacking residents of Ile-Ife. Pandemonium broke out in Ile-Ife on Monday when the cultists went on rampant, vandalised valuable properties and injured scores of people. Police swiftly swung into action, arrested the suspects and detained them at the Police headquarters in Osogbo, the state capital for investigation. Some of the suspects confirmed their membership of Eiye Secret Confraternity while some denied their involvement in cultism. One of the suspects, Afolabi Sheriff said he was forced to join a cult group. “In the year 2020, I was invited to join Eiye Secret Confraternity but I declined. They forced me to join the cult group. I left Ile-Ife since then and I just came back five days ago, “Afolabi Sheriff Another suspect, Olajide Habeeb said he join the Eiye Secret Confraternity in 2021 and that he has never harmed anyone since then. Habeeb said, “I joined Eiye in 2021 and since then, I have never done any bad thing. I’m not a bad person. I don’t do bad things.”
