News

Osun: Police arrest 5 suspects over alleged murder, robbery of motorcyclists

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola Comment(0)

The Osun State Police Command has arrested five suspects for alleged conspiracy, armed robbery, murder and membership of an unlawful society. The suspects during their parade at the Police Headquarters, Osogbo, confessed that they were paid the sum of N500, 000 to kill a Mobil filling station manager in the state. The five arrested suspects include Adamo Aliyu (24) Damilola Kayode (22) Yusuf Idris 22), Odewumi Sodiq (26) and Adeshina Ayomide (38). Briefing journalists on behalf of the Commissioner of Police, Olawale Olokode, the Command’s spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola, revealed that the gang members were nabbed after police personnel from Ikire Area Command received a distress call on Saturday, September 3, 2022. Opalola said varieties of exhibits, including axes, saw blades, spanners, and other manufactured weapons, were found on the suspects during their arrest.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Restructuring not warfare, PDP replies Buhari

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has told President Muhammadu Buhari that the demand for restructuring of the country is not synonymous to warfare. The party, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, faulted the statement credited to Buhari, which described those agitating for restructuring as “mischievously dangerous.” PDP reminded the president that […]
News

Osinbajo, Sanwo-Olu innaugurate diaper manufacturing plant in Lagos

Posted on Author Reporter

  Muritala Ayinla   Vice President Yemi Osinbajo (SAN) on Saturday commissioned the Kimberly-Clark Huggies Diaper Manufacturing Plant in Ikorodu area of Lagos State, saying that with about seven million babies born every year in Nigeria, the market for the new firm is huge. The Vice President, who was accompanied by the state Governor, Mr Babajide […]

Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)
News

SEC begins 100% custody requirement in CIS

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu and Abdulwahab Isa

In a bid to further protect investors and deepen the capital market, the Securities and Exchange Commission has announced that it has commenced the implementation of 100 per cent custody requirement in the Collective Investment Schemes sector (CIS).   Director General of the SEC, Mr. Lamido Yuguda, who stated this in an interview in Abuja, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica