Osun: Police arrest 5 suspects over alleged murder, robbery of motorcyclists

The Osun State Police Command has arrested five suspects for alleged conspiracy, armed robbery, murder and membership of an unlawful society. The suspects during their parade at the Police Headquarters, Osogbo, confessed that they were paid the sum of N500, 000 to kill a Mobil filling station manager in the state. The five arrested suspects include Adamo Aliyu (24) Damilola Kayode (22) Yusuf Idris 22), Odewumi Sodiq (26) and Adeshina Ayomide (38). Briefing journalists on behalf of the Commissioner of Police, Olawale Olokode, the Command’s spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola, revealed that the gang members were nabbed after police personnel from Ikire Area Command received a distress call on Saturday, September 3, 2022. Opalola said varieties of exhibits, including axes, saw blades, spanners, and other manufactured weapons, were found on the suspects during their arrest.

