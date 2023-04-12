Metro & Crime

Osun police arrest man for trafficking 4 teenage girls

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola Comment(0)

A middle aged man, Adebisi Muideen has been arrested for allegedly trafficking four teenage girls from Osun State to Kano State enroute Tripoli in Libya. Muideen was arrested by operatives of Osun State Police Command following complaints by the parents of the victims.

According to a statement signed by the Osun State Police Public Relations Officer, Yemisi Opalola, the suspect invited the young girls for a birthday party at a hotel in Ile-Ife and gave them food and drinks.

After taking the food and drinks, the girls slept off and later woke up in Kano State en route to Tripoli, capital of Libya. However, three of the girls escaped miraculously in Kano and called their parents who reported the matter to police. Three of the girls have been reunited with their families, but the whereabouts of the fourth girl is not known at the time of filing this report.

The suspect according to the police, said the girls willingly accepted to go to Libya to work.

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Cook-Olododo empowers 100 youths with ICT training, laptops

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin 

No fewer than 100 youths in Ilorin East/Ilorin South Federal Constituency of Kwara state have been empowered with training in Information Communication Technology (ICT) aimed at making them self-reliant in order for them to shun crimes and criminality. The training programme was organised by the Social Democratic Party (SDP) candidate for the Ilorin East/Ilorin South […]
Metro & Crime

Fire guts building, destroys property worth N8.5m in Kwara

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin

Property worth about N8.5 million has been destroyed in a fire that gutted a building of seven flats at Olorunshogo area of Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, in the early hours of yesterday. A statement by the spokesman of the Kwara State Fire Service, Hassan Adekunle, said the fire incident was as a result of […]
Metro & Crime

Evan’s co-defendant, Arinze, dies of ‘advanced HIV’ – Court

Posted on Author John Chikezie

A Lagos High Court sitting at Ikeja, yesterday confirmed that Evan’s co-defendant Chiemeka Arinze, died of ‘advanced HIV’ in prison custody. Evans is standing trial alongside Joseph Emeka, Chiemeka Arinze and Udeme Upong, over attempted kidnap of Chief Vincent Obianodo, the Chairman of the Young Shall Grow Motors, before Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo of an Ikeja […]

Leave a Reply