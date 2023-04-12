Osun police arrest man for trafficking 4 teenage girls

A middle aged man, Adebisi Muideen has been arrested for allegedly trafficking four teenage girls from Osun State to Kano State enroute Tripoli in Libya. Muideen was arrested by operatives of Osun State Police Command following complaints by the parents of the victims.

According to a statement signed by the Osun State Police Public Relations Officer, Yemisi Opalola, the suspect invited the young girls for a birthday party at a hotel in Ile-Ife and gave them food and drinks.

After taking the food and drinks, the girls slept off and later woke up in Kano State en route to Tripoli, capital of Libya. However, three of the girls escaped miraculously in Kano and called their parents who reported the matter to police. Three of the girls have been reunited with their families, but the whereabouts of the fourth girl is not known at the time of filing this report.

The suspect according to the police, said the girls willingly accepted to go to Libya to work.