Metro & Crime

Osun Police Arrest Man For Trafficking Four Teenage Girls

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola Comment(0)

A middle-aged man, Adebisi Muideen has been arrested for allegedly trafficking four teenage girls from Osun State to Kano State en route to Tripoli in Libya.

Muideen was arrested by the operatives of Osun State Police Command following the complaints made by the parents of the victims.

According to a statement signed by the Osun State Police Police Relations Officer, Yemisi Opalola, the suspect invited the young girls to a birthday party at a hotel in Ile-Ife and gave them food and drinks.

After taking the food and drinks, the girls slept off and later woke up in Kano State en route to Tripoli, the capital of Libya.

However, three of the girls escaped miraculously in Kano and called their parents who reported the matter to the police.

Three of the girls have been reunited with their families but the whereabouts of the fourth girl were not known at the time of filing this report.

The suspect according to the police, said the girls willingly accepted to go to Libya to work.

He said his brother who resides in Tripoli instructed him to get girls for him and send the girls to one man in Kano who will take them to Libya from Kano.

The suspect said when he got to the man’s house in Kano, he met so many girls that were being processed for the journey to Libya.

Opalola said that the case would be diligently investigated and charged to court at the completion of the investigation.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Benue: Mother dumps day old baby girl in farm, disappears

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen

A baby girl said to be one day old was on Monday reportedly dumped in a farm by her yet to be identified mother in Adaka community, an outskirt settlement of Makurdi, the Benue State capital. The little baby, New Telegraph gathered, was beaten by a heavy downpour on that fateful day, but she survived. […]
Metro & Crime

N26m Fraud: Absence of lead counsel stalls Fani- Kayode’s trial

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The trial of former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani- Kayode, could not go on at the Federal High Court, Abuja, yesterday due to the absence of his lead counsel, Mr Ahmed Raji (SAN).   At the resumed hearing, the prosecution counsel, Mr Farouk Abdullah told the court that the business of the matter was for continuation […]
Metro & Crime

Lagos shuts Babs Fafunwa Millennium School, others over truck accident

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

The Lagos State Government yesterday shut down Babs Fafunwa MillenniumSchool, Ojodu, in Ojodu Local Council Development Area of the state. The school was shut following protest by some parents who were angered when some teachers of the school were seen conducting ex-amination for some of the students, a day after an accident on front of […]

Leave a Reply