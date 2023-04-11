Osun Police Arrest Man For Trafficking Four Teenage Girls

A middle-aged man, Adebisi Muideen has been arrested for allegedly trafficking four teenage girls from Osun State to Kano State en route to Tripoli in Libya.

Muideen was arrested by the operatives of Osun State Police Command following the complaints made by the parents of the victims.

According to a statement signed by the Osun State Police Police Relations Officer, Yemisi Opalola, the suspect invited the young girls to a birthday party at a hotel in Ile-Ife and gave them food and drinks.

After taking the food and drinks, the girls slept off and later woke up in Kano State en route to Tripoli, the capital of Libya.

However, three of the girls escaped miraculously in Kano and called their parents who reported the matter to the police.

Three of the girls have been reunited with their families but the whereabouts of the fourth girl were not known at the time of filing this report.

The suspect according to the police, said the girls willingly accepted to go to Libya to work.

He said his brother who resides in Tripoli instructed him to get girls for him and send the girls to one man in Kano who will take them to Libya from Kano.

The suspect said when he got to the man’s house in Kano, he met so many girls that were being processed for the journey to Libya.

Opalola said that the case would be diligently investigated and charged to court at the completion of the investigation.

