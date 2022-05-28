Osun: Police arrest three over murder of farmer

Osun State Police Command has arrested three persons over the alleged killing of one Ajewole on his farm at Iberekodo, Atakumosa West Local Government Area of the State. Saturday Telegraph gathered that the suspects, who were illegal miners, were being interrogated by the State Criminal Investigations Department on their involvement in the alleged killing. The illegal miners were said to have encroached on the farmland of the deceased and forced him out because they wanted to extract gold from the land.

The elder brother of the deceased, Wole was said to have alleged that Ajewole’s farm had always been invaded by illegal miners. Sources said that the brother of the deceased disclosed that his brother was shot dead by his assailants when he confronted and challenged them to stop the illegal mining activities on his farmland at Odo-Oko stream in Iberekodo-Ijesa Village. Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Yemisi Opalola said that investigations have commenced on the matter. She added that the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) of the command is on top of the case and that, the case would be investigated.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...