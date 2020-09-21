Osun Police Commissioner in auto crash in Ebonyi, hospitalized

…as more bodies recovered from river after bus crash

Uchenna Inya, Abakaliki

Osun State Commissioner of Police, Undie Adie is in a hospital in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital after suffering a fractured leg when a Corolla car ran into his convoy on his way back to his base after after attending a burial in Cross River State.

The incident occurred at Eche Mass filing station in Abakaliki/Enugu Expressway on Sunday afternoon.

The driver of the saloon car, with registration number KSF 76FW, is said to be on the run while his car was almost damaged beyond repair.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, DSP Loveth Odah, who confirmed the incident, said efforts were on to arrest the fleeing driver.

She, however, explained that the Osun CP was in stable condition despite the fracture as a result of the auto crash.

Odah said: “At about 2:50pm, the Commissioner of Police of Osun State, who visited Cross River State for a burial, was on his way going back to Osun. On reaching Abakaliki/Enugu Expressway by Eche Mass Filling Station, one Toyota Corolla car, with registration number KSF 76FW, lost control while negotiating into the express road and ran into the Commissioner’s car.

“He has been admitted in our own police hospital here in Abakaliki. He had little fracture on his legs as result of the accident and the most interesting story is that the driver of that Corolla car ran away, he absconded immediately after the accident and has not been seen.

“Efforts are on to arrest the fleeing car driver. We have gone to necessary offices, ministries to get to the owner of the vehicle and as soon as we see him, we will arrest him.

“The Osun CP is still in the hospital, he has been checked. Ebonyi State Commissioner of Police, Philip Maku visited the Osun CP yesterday and today. So, Osun CP is in stable condition just that he has a fracture.”

Meanwhile, three more copses, including that of a retired Chief Superintendent of Police(CSP), Livinus Mbah, have been recovered in the fatal accident that occurred in Akaeze, Ivo Local Government area of the state on Friday when a bus carrying 32 persons returning from a burial in the state to Enugu plunged into the river.

The recovery of the three persons bring to the total number of corpses recovered from the Akaeze River to 22 while 10 more bodies were still missing.

