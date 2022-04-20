Metro & Crime

Osun police foil kidnap attempt, rescue victim

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola, Osogbo Comment(0)

Osun State Police Command has arrested a suspected kidnapper simply identified as Malami Muhammad while perpetrating the dastardly act. New Telegraph learnt that the suspect was nabbed at Erefe area, Ondo road, Ile-Ife, Osun State, following an encounter with the police in a gun duel after a failed attempt to kidnap one Muhammed Gembu. In a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Opalola Olawoyin, and made available to newsmen in Osogbo on Tuesday, it was disclosed that one of the suspects known as Babuga was fatally wounded while another one escaped. The  PPRO added that the victim was rescued unhurt. The statement reads: “On 17th April, 2022 at about 11:30am, the complainant reported at ‘C’ Division, Aganhun, Ile-Ife that some suspected kidnappers came to their area at Fulani settlement, Erefe Area, Ondo Road, Ile-Ife at about 00:15am of the same date, and kidnapped one, Muhammed Gembu. “Immediately the police received the report, detectives swung into action and arrested a suspect, one, Malami Muhammad, after a gun duel, while one Babuga, surname yet unknown was fatally wounded and one escaped. Also, the victim was rescued unhurt with the assistance of a Fulani vigilante in the community. The arrested suspect will be charged to court after conclusion of investigation

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

