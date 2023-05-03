Osun: Police, Hunters Partner On Security

The Assistance Inspector General of Police, AIG in charge of Zone 11, AIG Sikiru Akande, on Tuesday, charged members of Hunters Group of Nigeria (HGN), Osun State Chapter to be professional in the course of protecting people of the state.

Akande who acknowledged the significant roles of HGN in the protection of life and property in the state said police were ready to partner with hunters in addressing security challenges in the state.

Addressing members of the HGN who paid him a familiarisation visit in his office, at zone 11 police headquarters, in Osogbo, Osun State capital, AIG Akande, described the hunters as very important elements in the society, saying that the police would use their expertise to hunt for criminals.

He, however, advised the leadership of HGN to work towards ensuring that they fish out bad eggs among them saying by so doing nobody will be sabotaging their efforts in combatting criminals.

“We are partners in progress. We would work together to ensure Osun is saved.

“On the training, we are constrained. You should make sure you work on your members and fish out bad eggs among them before they can begin to be subjected to rigorous security training and be fully incorporated into the security system.

“Make sure you have control over the men you are working with. The moment we know that this group is cleaned of any bad eggs, then we will know how to go about the training as you have requested.

“You need all these so that it won’t be as if we are training those that would be working to jeopardize the efforts of police in combatting the crime.

“We really appreciate you for your support because If there is no you, there won’t be us. This is because you are very close to the people at the grassroots level.” Akande said.

Earlier, the leader of the group, Hammed Nureni, popularly called AK leader, appreciated the police in the state for the support they have been rendering for HGN in its efforts to flush criminal elements out of the state.

Nureni, who led other members of the group, including his second in command, Alhaji Bayo Oyekanmi expressed their readiness to continue to work with the police and other security personnel so as to rid the state of criminals and miscreants.

He said, though, they have been working with the police under the supervision of ex-commissioners of police in the state, and even the current Commissioner, CP Patrick Longe, adding that HGN had in partnership with police carried out operations which had led to the arrest of several criminals such as kidnappers, armed robbers among others and some have been charged to court for prosecution.

Nureni, however, requested regular tactical security training that can help them perform optimally in the course of protecting the people of the state.