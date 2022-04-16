Osun police nab 3 suspected ritualists with human parts, one dies in custody

Anti-crime detectives of the Osun State Police Command have arrested three suspected ritualists.

The suspects simply identified as Olayade Kehinde (25), Olufemi Oriyomi (21) and Raimi Sheriff ‘M’ – (21) were alleged to have been involved in ritual killings and in possession of human parts.

They were arrested along Osogbo/OAU Ife Campus road while in a vehicle which police on surveillance suspected and stop them.

According to a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Opalola Olawoyin, the police detectives on April 7, 2022 at about 1100hrs along Osogbo/OAU Ife Campus Road, on ‘stop and search’ duty accosted three men on a motorcycle.

She explained that the police suspected them and reportedly flagged them down, but the suspects refused to stop and consequently sped off.

She stated that the police chased them and arrested them at a point at Safejo area of Ile-ife.

In the process of conducting a search a human part (a heart) carefully packaged in a bag was discovered.

In their confessional statement they claimed it was a human heart.

According to police spokesperson various assorted charms were also found on them.

