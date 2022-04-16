Metro & Crime

Osun police nab 3 suspected ritualists with human parts, one dies in custody

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola, Osogbo Comment(0)

Anti-crime detectives of the Osun State Police Command have  arrested three suspected ritualists.

The suspects simply identified as Olayade Kehinde (25), Olufemi Oriyomi (21) and Raimi Sheriff ‘M’ – (21) were alleged to have been involved in ritual killings and in possession of human parts.

They were arrested along Osogbo/OAU Ife Campus road while in a vehicle which police on surveillance suspected and stop them.

According to a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Opalola Olawoyin, the police detectives on April 7, 2022 at about 1100hrs along Osogbo/OAU Ife Campus Road, on ‘stop and search’ duty accosted three men on a motorcycle.

She explained that the police suspected them and reportedly flagged them down, but the suspects refused to stop and consequently sped off.

She stated that the police chased them and arrested them at a point at Safejo area of Ile-ife.

In the process of conducting a search a human part (a heart) carefully packaged in a bag was discovered.

In their confessional statement they claimed it was a human heart.

According to police spokesperson various assorted charms were also found on them.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Two-storey building collapses at FMC, Umuahia

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji

A two-storey building under construction yesterday collapsed at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Umuahia, Abia State. The building, one of the new structures replacing the old ones, had been under construction since 2019. It was meant to serve as the modern Accident and Emergency Unit. It was learnt that the building collapsed at about 1am […]
Metro & Crime

Man who allegedly raped 14 pupils in Niger denied bail

Posted on Author Daniel Atori,

The primary school teacher, Alhaji Usman Galadima, who allegedly sexually assaulted 14 pupils in Borgu Local Government of Niger State, has been remanded in custody by a Minna Magistrate’s Court. Galadima was arraigned on multiple charges by the men of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligent Department (SCID) before the Senior Magistrate Court 5, Hajiya […]
Metro & Crime

Defilement: Baba Ijesha faces trial, risks life imprisonment

Posted on Author John Chikezie

Lagos State government yesterday recommended five criminal charges against Nollywood actor, Olanrewaju James Omiyinka, popularly known as Baba Ijesha, for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor. If convicted, Baba Ijesha, who seven years ago allegedly defiled a seven-year-old adopted daughter of another comedian, Mrs. Damilola Adekoya aka Princess, and is seen in a recent video “indecently […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica