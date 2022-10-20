Metro & Crime

Osun: Police parade 2 suspects for killing Community leader

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola Comment(0)

The Osun State Police Command yesterday paraded two suspects who allegedly killed a community leader in Ora-Igbomina, Ife- dayo Local Government Area of Osun State. The suspected killers, one Sunday Johnson and Obisesan Amos popularly known as “Ibadan”, allegedly murdered Babaloja of Ora-Igbomina, Chief Oladepo Asaolu on October 5, 2022 in the bush. Fielding questions from journalists during their parade, one of the suspects, Sunday Johnson said himself and Amos connived to kill Asaolu after luring him into the bush. Johnson further explained that due to the cordial relationship that existed between him and the deceased he had been farming on the deceased’s land over the years free of charge.

He confessed that, they killed the victim in order to inherit his farm land. He said, “I decided to kill him. Though, he gave me his farm land to be using free of charge. I used cutlass to kill him because I want to take full ownership of the farm. “I carried him on my motorcycle in the morning around 5am. I told him we were going to the farm, meanwhile I have informed my friend (Amos) to get ready, as we got to the bush, I pushed him away and later removed his cutlass from his bag and butchered him into pieces.” Asked what offence the deceased committed before he decided to kill him, Johnson said he (Asaolu) did not offend him in any way. According to the police, it was the suspect who led Police Detectives to Akisa forest where the victim was killed and dumped.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Four cops, five others die in Ondo, Edo, Ekiti crashes

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh, Cajetan MMUTA and Adewumi Ademiju

Nine people, among them two policemen, yesterday lost their lives in auto crashes in Ondo and Edo states. The four policemen died in the Ondo accident, four people lost their lives in Edo State while one person was killed in the crash which occurred in Ekiti State. Apart from the four policemen, who were attached […]
Metro & Crime

Police ‘arrest’ goat after report of break-in

Posted on Author Reporter

  Police in eastern North Carolina say they’ve “arrested” a goat after they got a call reporting an attempted break-in. The Charlotte Observer reports that the incident occurred Tuesday in the college town of Greenville. The Animal Protective Services unit of the Greenville Police Department said in a statement that offices arrived to find the goat hanging […]
Metro & Crime

Edo: 11 traders convicted for selling on walkways

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu

Chief Magistrate F. E. Okunrobo, presiding over a Mobile Court sitting in Benin, Edo State, yesterday convicted 11 traders for selling on walkways and other unauthorised places. The traders, who were arrested at various locations at Ugbor Street and Sapele Road axis in the state capital, pleaded guilty to the offense and asked for leniency […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica