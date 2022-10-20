Osun: Police parade 2 suspects for killing Community leader

The Osun State Police Command yesterday paraded two suspects who allegedly killed a community leader in Ora-Igbomina, Ife- dayo Local Government Area of Osun State. The suspected killers, one Sunday Johnson and Obisesan Amos popularly known as “Ibadan”, allegedly murdered Babaloja of Ora-Igbomina, Chief Oladepo Asaolu on October 5, 2022 in the bush. Fielding questions from journalists during their parade, one of the suspects, Sunday Johnson said himself and Amos connived to kill Asaolu after luring him into the bush. Johnson further explained that due to the cordial relationship that existed between him and the deceased he had been farming on the deceased’s land over the years free of charge.

He confessed that, they killed the victim in order to inherit his farm land. He said, “I decided to kill him. Though, he gave me his farm land to be using free of charge. I used cutlass to kill him because I want to take full ownership of the farm. “I carried him on my motorcycle in the morning around 5am. I told him we were going to the farm, meanwhile I have informed my friend (Amos) to get ready, as we got to the bush, I pushed him away and later removed his cutlass from his bag and butchered him into pieces.” Asked what offence the deceased committed before he decided to kill him, Johnson said he (Asaolu) did not offend him in any way. According to the police, it was the suspect who led Police Detectives to Akisa forest where the victim was killed and dumped.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...