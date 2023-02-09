Osun Police warn POS agents against currency sale

The police in Osun State have warned Point of Sales (POS) agents against the sale or abuse of the new naira notes. In a statement on Wednesday, spokeswoman SP Yemisi Opalola said the Commissioner of Police Kehinde Longe had ordered the Area Commanders, and Divisional Police Officers to enforce the provisions of Sections 20 and 21 of the Central Bank of Nigeria Act 2007 criminalising the hawking, selling, trading and spraying of banknotes.

The statement said: “In compliance with the Federal Government’s policy and the Inspector- General of Police Usman Baba’s directives to uphold the provisions of the CBN Act 2007 and dignify the currency, the Osun Police Command is using this medium to warn members of the public who are into this unethical behaviour, especially POS operators and filling stations .”

