Osun police warn thugs ahead of Adeleke’s swearing-in

The police have warned political thugs against violent conduct during Ademola Adeleke’s swearing- in as Osun State governor on November 27. The Commissioner of Police Olaleye Faleye issued the warning after a joint security council meeting at Osogbo Stadium yesterday. New Telegraph reports that the stadium is the venue set aside for the inauguration. Faleye stated: “We have heard a lot of rumours and misinformation that the programme may be disrupted, that thugs are coming to burn party of fices, and tear posters. We just want to warn them not to dare us. Anyone who wants to foment trouble will have themselves to blame. “We are aware that there are thug forces and we’ve met with the two parties and they’ve assured us that nothing will distort Sunday’s programme.”

