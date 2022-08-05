Osun Poll: Declare details of arrested offenders – Yiaga Africa

An observer group, Yiaga Africa, has raised concern over the large number of security agencies deployed to monitor Osun State governorship election without a detailed report on the electoral offenders. Executive board member, Yiaga Africa, Mr Ezenwa Nwagwu, stated this at a post-election stakeholders’ meeting with civil society organisations (CSOs) and media practitioners, among others, held in Osogbo, Osun State. Nwagwu said there is provision in the law to punish vote buyers and sellers, ballot box snatchers, among other offenders, who were arrested during the poll. According to him, if the security agencies are unable to arrest and prosecute any offender for vote buying and selling, otherwise known as bribery, there should be questions on why 21,000 police men, 11,000 Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), State Security Service and Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) were deployed in the just-concluded election.

