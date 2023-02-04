News

Osun poll: We’ll now transmit accreditation data, result sheets electronically – INEC

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja Comment(0)

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said it will be transmitting both accreditation data and result sheets electronically after every election.
INEC Chairman Prof. Mahmoud Yakubu, who spoke on Saturday after monitoring mock accreditations of the Commission in some polling units in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), said although the Commission would not comment on the court judgement on the outcome of last year’s Osun governorship election because it is subjudice, it has learnt some lessons.
Prof. Yakubu stated that the Commission has created a new URL on its server, which he disclosed is to enable it transmit details of accreditation, beginning with the result of Saturday’s mock accreditation.
“On the election day, we are going to transmit the result sheets and the accreditation data so that the two will rhyme.
“We are assuring Nigerians that on election day, both the results cast and accreditation will be transmitted simultaneously and accurately,” he promised.
INEC on Saturday, conducted mock accreditation in 437 polling units nationwide using the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS), which will be used to accredit voters in this year’s general elections.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Suspense in PDP over membership list of campaign council

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

There is suspense in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over the list of membership of the presidential campaign council released on Thursday. The 326-member list, which has Akwa Ibom State governor Emmanuel Udom as Chairman of the Presidential Campaign Council while his Sokoto State counterpart Aminu Waziri Tambuwal is the Director General of National Campaign […]
News

Obi/Datti Support Group: Obi needs not declare IPOB as terrorists to get Northern votes

Posted on Author Ibrahim Sidi Muh'd

The National Co-ordinator of Peter Obi/ Yusuf Datti Baba Ahmed Northern Ambassadors (PONA), Malam Sani Muhammad Sani has said that declaring Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) as a terrorist group should not be the business of “peace-loving presidential candidate of Labour Party,” Peter Obi, as it is the jurisdiction of a competent court. According to […]
News

JUST IN: Supreme Court dethrones Obong of Calabar

Posted on Author Reporter

    In what may be the first of its kind, the Supreme Court, on Friday, dethroned the Obong of Calabar, Édidem Ekpo Okon Abasi-Otu V. The action comes after years of legal tussle. The deposed monarch had been at loggerheads with some members of the traditional council over the processes leading to his installation. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica