Osun poll: We’ll now transmit accreditation data, result sheets electronically – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said it will be transmitting both accreditation data and result sheets electronically after every election.

INEC Chairman Prof. Mahmoud Yakubu, who spoke on Saturday after monitoring mock accreditations of the Commission in some polling units in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), said although the Commission would not comment on the court judgement on the outcome of last year’s Osun governorship election because it is subjudice, it has learnt some lessons.

Prof. Yakubu stated that the Commission has created a new URL on its server, which he disclosed is to enable it transmit details of accreditation, beginning with the result of Saturday’s mock accreditation.

“On the election day, we are going to transmit the result sheets and the accreditation data so that the two will rhyme.

“We are assuring Nigerians that on election day, both the results cast and accreditation will be transmitted simultaneously and accurately,” he promised.

INEC on Saturday, conducted mock accreditation in 437 polling units nationwide using the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS), which will be used to accredit voters in this year’s general elections.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...