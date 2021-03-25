Osun presents 2019 audited accounts, boasts of improvement in IGR

Osun State government yesterday presented the audited accounts of the year 2019 to the state with N17.6 billion as internally generated revenue (IGR). The annual audit forum was organised by the Office of Auditor-General in collaboration with the State and Local Governance Reform (SLOGOR) Project, which was held in Osogbo. Auditor-General of the state, Mr. Folorunso Adesina, who presented the report, said N17.6 billion was generated in 2019 as against the N15.6 billion realised in year 2018. He boasted that the state had improved in revenue generation and subsequently improved in the provision of infrastructure to the people of the state. He attributed the improvement in the IGR to efforts of the agency in charge of revenue, advising them not to relent in their efforts.

Adesina also put the total assets of the state, both current and non-current at N118, 293,128,198.68 and total liabilities, both current and non-current, were put at N82, 245,169,548.73. He said the consolidated financialsummaryforyear2019 had atotalrevenueof N101,177, 021,193.03, total recurrent expenditureof N71,932,187,306.95 and total capital expenditure of N30,095,322,847.24, respectively.

SLOGOR Project Coordinator, Mr.Yemi Ijidele, disclosed that the audited accounts were already on the website of the state in line with international standards of transparency and accountability in public financial management. Commissioner for Finance in the state, Mr. Bola Oyebamiji, noted that Osun had won several awards and grants at the World Bank, because of its transparency and accountability. “The presentation of audited accounts is necessary because we need to let people know that we are capable, transparent and responsible to our citizens.”

